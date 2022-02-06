More transmissible and aggressive HIV variant found by researchers

The HIV variant, which probably emerged between the 1980s and 1990s, was detected in more than 100 patients analyzed in a study by the University of Oxford and published last Thursday (3) in the journal Science. Baptized as “variant VB”, short for “virulent variant of subtype B”, it has been shown to be able to lead to a higher viral load in the blood compared to other types of the virus. It is also more transmissible and more rapidly depletes the body’s T-CD4 defense cells.

According to a report by UOL, the authors of the research estimate that the variant emerged in the Netherlands and spread rapidly in the 2000s, losing strength from 2010 onwards. But this is the first time that the variant has been described and mapped in individuals.

In an interview with the BBC, one of the authors, researcher Chris Wymant, said that the results should not worry the population, because the ideal response to this and other variants of HIV already exists: tests and treatment.

According to the researchers, compared to other types of HIV, the VB variant was shown to be more virulent, transmissible and aggressive in people who had not yet undergone treatment. However, after treatment, people with the VB variant began to show CD4 cell recovery and mortality indicators similar to those with other types of HIV.

“The discovery of this variant reinforces the importance of guidelines that already exist: that individuals at risk of contracting HIV have access to regular testing, allowing for early diagnosis, followed by prompt treatment,” Wymant wrote.

HIV is the virus that causes Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS) estimates that 37.7 million people were living with HIV worldwide in 2020, the year in which 1.5 million new infections occurred. That year, an estimated 680,000 people died from AIDS-related health problems (against 1.9 million in 2004 and 1.3 million in 2010).

According to the report, in 2020, 73% of people with HIV had access to treatment, which today is based on drugs — often just one pill taken daily? and considered very effective.

