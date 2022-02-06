Murdered Congolese family will manage kiosk where crime occurred

Mose Mugenyi Kabagambe’s family will now manage the Tropiclia kiosk, where the young Congolese was murdered on the 24th. The information was confirmed by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD) this Saturday (5/2).
In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, the municipal secretary of Finance, Pedro Paulo, explained that the reformulation of the kiosks intends to celebrate the “culture and joy of the African people, having a point of reference with typical food, and bringing the opportunity to employ refugees living in the city”.
“The idea is to be a qualified space, with good service, not only linked to gastronomy, but also for events, shows, that have all this reference of Congolese and African culture as a whole”, he added.
According to the city hall, job opportunities linked to the kiosk will be offered to African refugees residing in Rio de Janeiro.