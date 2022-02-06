Murdered Congolese family will manage kiosk where crime occurred

New kiosk facade pays tribute to young Congolese (photo: Rio City Hall/Disclosure) Mose Mugenyi Kabagambe’s family will now manage the Tropiclia kiosk, where the young Congolese was murdered on the 24th. The information was confirmed by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD) this Saturday (5/2).

“And the best news: the family becomes the new kiosk concessionaire! No banalization of barbarism!”, wrote Paes.

The proposal came from the city hall of Rio de Janeiro itself, and aims to transform the kiosk, located in Barra da Tijuca, South Zone of the capital, into a memorial. The place must undergo renovations and a new facade honoring the Congolese and African culture.

In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, the municipal secretary of Finance, Pedro Paulo, explained that the reformulation of the kiosks intends to celebrate the “culture and joy of the African people, having a point of reference with typical food, and bringing the opportunity to employ refugees living in the city”.

“The idea is to be a qualified space, with good service, not only linked to gastronomy, but also for events, shows, that have all this reference of Congolese and African culture as a whole”, he added.

According to the city hall, job opportunities linked to the kiosk will be offered to African refugees residing in Rio de Janeiro.