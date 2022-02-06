NATO fighter jets intercept Russian planes in Baltic and Barents Sea – International

BRUSSELS – North Atlantic Treaty Organization fighter jets (nato) intercepted at least four Russian fighter jets in the Baltic Sea and Barents Sea after the aircraft failed to report their flight plans to authorities in Estonia and Norway. The fighters, two MiG-31s ​​and two Sukhois 35s, were escorted in international waters and there were no major incidents.

US Air Force F-15 fighter jets intercepted Russian fighter jets operating close to Allied airspace over the Baltic Sea and aircraft from Luftforsvaret and RoyalAirForce (the Norwegian and British air forces) intercepted Russian aircraft flying from the Barents Sea to the North.

The incident took place on Thursday, 3, according to NATO, and the interaction with Russian pilots, who were escorting cargo planes, was marked by security and professionalism on both sides.

“During the interception, it was confirmed that these fighters were escorting a Russian TU-154 transport aircraft. At no time did the Russian aircraft enter Allied airspace,” NATO said in a statement.

Tensions between Russia and NATO have grown in recent days after the US government announced the deployment of 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe, especially to NATO bases in Poland and Romania.

crisis in ukraine

Since the end of last year, Russia has concentrated at least 100,000 men on the Ukrainian border and has pressured NATO so that the country does not join the organization.

This morning, Russian and Belarusian troops also began military exercises in Belarus, whose border is less than 200 km from Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.