Naughty parrot steals camera and makes incredible video of his own escape – News

A news story from four years ago (October 2015) came back with full force to liven up the internet after her print shook social media. So we felt obliged to narrate the whole experience of Nigel, an African gray parrot who lives in Southern California, disappeared for four years and returned home speaking Spanish. Miguel Bugallo Sánchez (Under Creative Commons License)

Nigel lived with Darren Chick, a Brit who lives in Torrance, California. Naturally, the parrot had a British accent when he talked around pexels

Little is known about Nigel’s adventure during the four years he was missing, between 2011 and 2015. Flickr/Paul Balfe (Under Creative Commons License)

He was found after veterinarian Teresa Micco spread posters in the region, as she herself had lost a parrot of the same species, according to the newspaper. Daily Breeze Flickr/Paul McGuire (Under Creative Commons License)

Days later, in October 2015, she received a message from the Happy Tails Dog Spa (yes, a dog spa) which claimed that a parrot of the type had arrived there. Flickr/Tom Woodward (Under Creative Commons License)

Julissa Sperling, owner of the spa, said she heard someone at the door saying ‘Hello? Hello? ‘, in Spanish, but when she went to answer there was no one there Miguel Bugallo Sánchez (Under Creative Commons License)

When they looked again, there was the parrot, which was placed in a cage and animated the dogs with phrases like 'I'm from Panama', or 'What happened?', all in Spanish Papoga/Wikimedia Commons

Knowing that the parrot belonged to someone, Julissa started searching the internet for possible owners and found Teresa’s ad, and in the records of a local veterinarian they came to Darren Chick, the animal’s owner. pexels

Initially, Nigel bit Darren, but Teresa stated that this behavior is normal among parrots. A week later and everything was fine between the two pexels

Ted Richards loves parrots. Very. In fact, the resident of Bristol, England, is such a fan of the birds that he underwent several bizarre body transformations to look more like this animal. Self-proclaimed ‘human parrot’, the man defended the surgeries to the American website Huffpost: ‘At the end of the day, it’s my body. I can do whatever I want with him’ Assembly/R7

Ted’s first move to resemble parrots was also the least extreme: tattooing colorful feathers on his face. WATCH THIS: Ghost town has been on fire for 58 years and shows no signs of stopping Playback/Twitter/Ted Parrotman

Then the man risked losing his sight by coloring his eyes with tattoo ink. Playback/Twitter/Ted Parrotman

Lastly, he cut off his ears, in a process that made him lose his hearing. Playback/Twitter/Ted Parrotman

Parrots only have small holes, so I had to cut them out,” Ted explained. Playback/Twitter/Ted Parrotman

The man, who goes professionally by the name 'Ted Parrotman', has admitted he doesn't mind the risks of his body changes. Playback/Twitter/Ted Parrotman

‘I don’t think much about complications, you know? I just never think,’ he said. Playback/Twitter/Ted Parrotman