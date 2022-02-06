Number of cases of respiratory problems hits record in hospitals in RJ

January was the month with the greater volume of emergency room visits for respiratory symptoms since the beginning of the pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, show data from Unimed-Rio.

The operator registered 13,500 calls, with a daily average of more than 440 cases, and credits the increase to the third wave of Covid-19added to the still high incidence of cases of Influenza. The increase in the first month of 2022 was 70% compared to March 2021, during the second wave of the disease. In the period, the same spaces of Unimed-Rio registered 7,951 attendances.

The numbers were collected in the emergency services of Hospital Unimed-Rio, Barra da Tijuca and Copacabana. The units are segmented and provide two rows of care: one for patients with respiratory symptoms and another for other illnesses. Data refer to the first row.

“Although most of the calls are for milder cases, we really suffered a strong impact from Covid-19 in these spaces. The cases of Influenza and other respiratory diseases also contributed to this expressive growth in numbers”, evaluates the director of Emergency Care at Unimed-Rio, Denise Altomar.