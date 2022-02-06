– Nurses can now provide technical responsibility services autonomously Federal Council of Nursing

A new field of activity opens up for Nursing entrepreneurs. Now, nurses and nurses who wish to act in the provision of technical responsibility services with autonomy and independence can do so with the necessary legal certainty. This is because the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) approved Resolution 685/2022, which regulates the annotation of RT by professionals, whether as an individual or legal entity.

According to the director-treasurer of Cofen and author of the opinion that led to the edition of the standard, counselor Gilney Guerra, this is an expanding market with great market demand. “We are attentive to the opportunities of the sector and fully focused on the development of competences and exclusive prerogatives of our category. It is never too much to remember: Nursing is independent and is not subject to any other profession. We can undertake and provide services within all our specialties, according to our own regulations, without any kind of interference. That’s what we’re doing,” he says.

The responsible technician in Nursing works predominantly in the elaboration of programs for waste management of health services, cleaning and sanitation program, auditing services, analysis and control of equipment, materials and medical and hospital supplies and consultancy in general. The president of Cofen, Betânia Santos, explains that these are activities that are directly linked to the quality of health services and the safety of professionals and patients and that, therefore, have high added value.

“We are giving the tools, now it is time to put them into practice. RT services correspond to nurses’ actions that do not constitute direct patient care. These are managerial activities, which correspond to the whole, in an integral way. As nurses and nurses, we are occupying this space because we have competence, expertise and value. As we have already shown in other market segments, I am sure that our performance in this area will be dynamic, efficient and promising for health institutions”, believes Betânia Santos.

The request for the Annotation of Technical Responsibility (ART) of a self-employed or self-employed professional must be made through a specific form, with the Regional Nursing Councils, based on the terms of Cofen Resolutions 509/2016 and 685/2022, specifying which services will be provided, to whom and for what period. The annotation will be valid for a maximum of one year or for the duration of the contract between the parties.

“In addition to the technical responsibility services, self-employed or self-employed Nursing professionals can now undertake in the area of ​​aesthetics, gerontology, assistance to pregnant women, wound care and provision of services at home, among other segments”, recalls Gilney Guerra. According to data from the National Registry of Health Establishments (CNES), there are already at least 291 companies registered with the term “nursing” in their name. In addition to these specialized ventures, professionals in the area have other types of business, such as product trade and technology development to meet the demands of the health market.

Source: Ascom – Cofen