Oil shot. And now? – Economy

the prices of Petroleum closed this Friday at US$ 93.27 per barrel, a record in seven years. The projections that the day when they would exceed US$ 100 is near are not unreasonable. The resumption of economic activity with the relaxation of circulation restrictions and the Ukraine crisis should continue to raise prices, which jumped 75% in one year.

There is not greater economic tension at election time than Gasoline close to R$ 10 per litre. Hence the attempts to hold down fuel prices. There are five proposals under consideration – all of them with their costs.

THE Petrobras remains firm in the practice of international parity, whereby the prices of derivatives must reflect international quotations converted into reais at the domestic exchange rate. Petrobras cannot make public policies. If the government wants to pay part of the consumer’s bill, it can use dividend income, the company’s president, General Joaquim Silva and Luna.

On Thursday, the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned that, if elected, will not tolerate the dollarization of prices. It did not clarify which criterion it will adopt. But inside the EN The proposal is circulating to create a stabilization fund that would finance subsidies when prices are high. A PEC authored by the senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) provides for this fund to be formed by a oil export tax that would raise BRL 8.5 billion a year. If this idea passes, capital will lose interest in new oil investments in Brazil. This amount will probably be insufficient to account for the desired price flattening. And it is unclear whether Union-owned oil obtained through sharing contracts would also be subject to this tax.

on behalf of the president Jair Bolsonaro, deputy deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ) sent to the Chamber of Deputies one Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) what would zero federal taxes on fuel in the years 2022 and 2023. With that, it intends to pressure the governors to do the same with the ICMS on derivatives. It would cost, in loss of federal revenue, at least BRL 54 billion, and could reach BRL 75 billion if the tax cut for electricity.

Another PEC, forwarded to the Senate by Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), expands the tax exemption. It would cover all fuels and electricity, and also provides for a monthly diesel allowance of R$ 1,200 to truck drivers for up to two years, subsidies to the public transportation and increased coverage of the gas voucher. If approved, it will cost the Union BRL 100 billion per year.

Both proposals waive compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), which requires the government to make up for lost revenue by cutting taxes by raising others.

The presidential candidate for Podemos, Sérgio Moro, defends the privatization of Petrobras. Moro said the company is “backward” in the energy sector.

The government is so lost in this field that other proposals may arise. But the urgency of a solution grows with the escalation of prices.

*CELSO MING IS ECONOMY COMMENTATOR