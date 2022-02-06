‘Our path has already crossed’

Neymar, from PSG, celebrated his 30th birthday this Saturday (5th) and was congratulated by Santos, his former club

the attacker Neymar, of PSG, celebrated his 30th birthday this Saturday (05) and received several messages of congratulations on social networks.

One of the most special came from saints, the team that revealed the ace.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

in your account at Instagram, Peixe posted a snippet of the song “Only the crazy know”, by the band Charlie Brown Jr., citing Neymar.

“You missed me, you missed me. I want to see you again, I want to see you again”, wrote the club alvinegro.

The now Paris athlete, in turn, showed gratitude, replied to the message and stirred Santos fans.

“Already our path crosses again“, wrote Neymar, with a emoji in love.

The striker was polished at the base of Peixe and rose to the alvinegro professional in 2009, after huge success in the lower categories.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

He wore the white and black mantle until 2013, making 230 appearances, scoring 138 goals and contributing 65 assists.

Among his titles are a Libertadores, a Recopa Sudamericana, a Copa do Brasil and three Paulistas.

In 2013, Ney was sold to Barcelona, ​​which was his first team in Europe. In 2017, he transferred to PSG, his current club.