“Our path has already crossed”

Craque received homage on account of his 30th birthday, completed this Saturday (5); Peixe made a series of publications on social networks in reference to the idol

This Saturday (5th) is the day that Neymar celebrates his 30th birthday. The ace, who went through the final part of training at the base and the first four and a half years in the professional category for Santos, returned to the club’s agenda for two reasons. First, upon receiving a congratulatory message from Peixe; and then, with the response given to the publication.

The former number 11 of the Vila Belmiro team responded, on social media, to Santos’ post with a message that left fans excited. “Already our path crosses again”said the ace, after Peixe made one of the publications in honor of Neymar’s birthday.

Altogether, Santos made a series of posts in honor of Neymar’s birthday: one involving photos from when he was still a child, another with farewell messages from the Vila Belmiro ace, etc. In addition, of course, Peixe made a point of pointing out that the doors are always open for a return of the team’s former striker.

Considered one of the greatest talents to emerge in football in the 21st century, Neymar emerged for professional football at Santos, where he played between March 2009 and May 2013. In the period, he played 225 matches, with 136 goals scored and another 65 assists given. Neymar is the club’s top scorer in the so-called “Post-Pelé Era”, from the late 1970s.

For Peixe, the striker was champion of the Copa do Brasil, in 2010, and the Copa Libertadores, in 2011, the latter taking the team out of a 48-year-old line without winning it. In addition, the former number 11 won three Paulistão titles (2010, 2011 and 2012) and one more in the Recopa Sul-Americana (2012) for the club. Since 2013, the striker has played in European football, before with the shirt of Barcelona, ​​and now with Paris Saint-Germain.