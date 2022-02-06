Paes sees Lula’s ‘high leap’ in supporting Freixo in RJ; deputy says mayor ‘wants to share’ | Rio de Janeiro

“Lula is not the relevant factor for me in this local election here,” Paes said in the interview.

“The position has been: ‘I want the government of the State, Senate and Presidency of the Republic and whoever wants to come clap for me’. Lula’s stance, I would say with some high heels in Rio de Janeiro, is not that of someone who is looking to add”, added the mayor, who has not yet declared which candidate he will support in the election.

Freixo, in turn, reacted to the criticism saying this Saturday (5th) that the mayor’s speech “divides Rio where it shouldn’t divide”. The congressman’s answer to the head of the Rio de Janeiro municipal government was given in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

“The mayor divides Rio where he shouldn’t. My candidacy has that spirit of unity. I decided to be a candidate exactly for this movement of change that we need. Hence, all the dialogues I’m doing and insisting are important. In this sense, Lula is fundamental for Rio”, said the federal deputy, who is a pre-candidate for the government of RJ.

Lula’s support for federal deputy Marcelo Freixo, who joined the PSB last year, is in line with the former president’s political goals. He wants a broad federation of parties – together with the PSB, PV and PC do B – in search of political support for the presidential elections.

There is also the possibility of Geraldo Alckmin joining the PSB, in the midst of negotiations for a possible ticket with Lula. The former toucan left the PSDB in 2021 after more than three decades in the party.

Political leaders react

Other leaders of Rio de Janeiro’s politics also spoke out after Eduardo Paes’ speech. The president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj), André Ceciliano (PT), was against Paes’ statements.

“Despite our deep respect for the leadership of Mayor Eduardo Paes, his interview with the Valor Econômico newspaper this Saturday surprised us both in terms of form and content,” wrote Ceciliano.

The PT’s state president, João Maurício, stated that former president Lula is in dialogue with “various political forces”.