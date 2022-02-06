Pregnant woman vaccinated with Coronavac transmits antibodies to baby | coronavirus

reproduction Pregnant woman getting vaccine against Covid-19

Two case studies recently published in scientific journals show that babies whose mothers took the Coronavac vaccine during pregnancy were born with immunity against covid-19, that is, with antibodies against Sars-Cov2. Coronavac is the immunizing agent from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute.

In one of these studies, carried out by researchers from the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp) and the Universidade do Sul de Santa Catarina (Unisul), published in the journal of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine, it was found that a newborn whose mother had been vaccinated with Coronavac at the 34th and 37th week of pregnancy, she had developed antibodies against covid.

According to Butantan, blood samples were collected from the newborn 24 hours after delivery. “Passive immunity may have occurred transplacentally. This is because the transfer of immunoglobulin G (IgG-type antibodies) from the mother to the fetus begins at the end of the first trimester of pregnancy and increases throughout the pregnancy. The concentration continues to increase in the third trimester, allowing fetal antibody concentrations to exceed maternal levels by 20% to 30%.”

In the other case study, published in the journal Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, carried out by researchers from the Department of Pediatrics at the Faculty of Medicine of Istanbul University, Turkey, the antibody was also transferred to the newborn.

The mother received the first dose of CoronaVac at the 28th week of gestation and the second dose at the 32nd. Immediately after delivery, which took place at 38 weeks, a blood sample from the baby’s umbilical cord was collected, confirming the transfer of antibodies against covid-19. According to the study, the woman did not report any vaccine-related adverse events after the first or second dose.