prize of R$ 500 thousand goes to SP ticket

The draw for the Federal lottery 5636 was held at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. photo: file

The draw of the Federal lottery contest 5636 was held this Saturday (05) and had five main prizes

This Saturday, February 5th, a ticket from São Paulo was the last drawn in the Federal lottery contest 5636 and awarded R$ 500 thousand. However, according to Caixa, the bet was not marketed and therefore had no winner.

The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, in São Paulo.

Federal Lottery Result 5636

Check the numbers of the five winning tickets in the Federal lottery 5636:

1st prize of R$ 500 thousand – 11226 | TICKET NOT SOLD in SAO PAULO/SP

2nd prize of R$ 27 thousand – 69847 | ARCEL LOTERIAS in FORTALEZA/CE

3rd prize of R$ 24 thousand – 82900 | LIA LOTERIAS in SAO PAULO/SP

4th prize of R$ 19 thousand – 54450 | TRIUNFO LOTTERY in GOVERNADOR VALADARES/MG

5th prize of R$ 18.3 thousand – 27744 | THE FAVORITE in ITABUNA/BA

The event was broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel and on the Caixa Loterias Facebook page.

How to receive the lottery prize?

To receive the prize of the Federal lottery contest 5636, players must go to a Caixa branch presenting their RG and CPF. If the amount is less than BRL 1,903.98, another option is to redeem it at lottery outlets.

The prize is awarded to those who get it right in five cases:

– Thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

– Tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the three preceding tens or three tens after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize, except for those awarded by the previous and subsequent approximation;

– The first prize unit.

The deadline to receive the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the drawing of the Federal lottery 5636.

next draw

On Wednesday, February 9, the Federal lottery draw 5637 takes place and the estimated prize is R$ 500 thousand. The draw is scheduled for 19:00 (Brasília time) and the bettors are able to buy the bet in lottery houses or with street vendors.

The player can check the result of the federal lottery always on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the DCI in real time.