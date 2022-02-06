Protest in BH calls for justice for Mose and Durval murders in Rio

Anti-racist demonstration started in Praça Sete, considered the heart of BH (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) The death of 24-year-old Mose Kabagambe, on January 24, and of Durval Tefilo Filho, 38, last Wednesday (02/02), both in Rio de Janeiro, sparked a protest in Belo Horizonte for racial justice. . This Saturday (5th), hundreds of people were in Praça Sete, in the central region of the city, with banners and flags against racial discrimination.

Also with megaphones and shouts for justice, the protesters walked to Praça Raul Soares, also in the Central Region, along Avenida Amazonas. “The militia killed Mose. Stop killing us”, “Durval Filho and Mose present. Justice!”, “Affront racism” and “Justice for Mose. Turn grief into a fight! Against racism and xenophobia” were some of the sayings on posters and banners.

Gilberto Silva, president of RARI in Minas, with a clenched fist, symbol of resistance in the midst of violence (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Silvana Monteiro, director of communication and dissemination of the International Action and Reaction Network (RARI) and one of the protesters, said that it is up to the State to carry out the necessary actions to guarantee justice.

“We came here to demand justice for Mose, for several blacks who were murdered these days. We also had the black man murdered by his neighbor for being considered a thief. We are gathered here demanding justice for these people and much more than that. We need to demand that the State take action. forceful action against racism and demand from Justice the punishment for racism”, he said.

Posters and banners demanded justice for the deaths of Moise and Durval (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) At another time, protesters burned photos and posters. One of the images was of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In addition to the shouts into the megaphones, the movement was also packed with music (especially rap music) played on speakers.

Marlia Alves took her daughter Nisa Ceclia Alma to an anti-racist demonstration (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mose Kabagambe was killed after collecting payment for a service performed at the Tropiclia kiosk, where he worked in Praia da Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. Mose left the African country for Brazil in 2011, with my mother and brothers, looking for new opportunities.

So far, three men – Fbio Pirineus da Silva (Belo), Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva (Totta) and Aleson Cristiano Alves de Oliveira (Dezenove) – were arrested on charges of the crime. They must answer for doubly aggravated murder. The young man was beaten, hit by a baseball bat and was tied up and suffocated.

J Durval Tefilo Filho, a supermarket replenisher, arrived at home at night, in So Gonalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. Aurlio Alves Bezerra, 51, a Navy sergeant, Durval’s neighbor, got out of the car and shot him more than once. he.

The sergeant claimed to have confused Durval with an assailant, tried to help the victim and ended up arrested in the act. He will answer for the crime of willful murder.