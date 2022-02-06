Rayan boy dies after being rescued from well in Morocco – News

After being trapped for four days in a well in the city of Chefchaouen, Morocco, five-year-old Rayan Awran was rescued this Saturday (5) but unfortunately died. Local authorities declared his death moments ago. He was rescued already lifeless.

Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, called Rayan’s parents and expressed his condolences.

During the rescue operation, through a camera that reached the place where the boy was, it was possible to see that he was alive and moving. The team of rescuers worked for four days and opened a parallel tunnel to reach the child. He was pulled from a depth of 32 meters around 5:30 pm this Saturday and was immediately taken to hospital. But he has now been pulled out of the pit lifeless, according to local officials.





Since Tuesday (1), when he fell into the well, Rayan had been receiving assistance from rescuers and, through a pipe, he had access to air and water. Through a camera that reached where the boy was, it was possible to see that he had some bruises on his face.





The horizontal tunnel to reach Rayan began to be excavated this Friday (4). Everything had to be done carefully to avoid landslides. Another difficulty for rescuers were stones found during the excavation. Rescuers placed concrete and steel pipes in the tunnel, while digging to allow Rayan to be pulled safely.



COMMOTION

Rayan’s case began with his sudden disappearance around 2 pm and began with the boy’s disappearance on Tuesday at 2 pm (10 am in Brazil). His family mobilized to find him and they quickly realized that he had fallen into a well.

Rayan’s accident generated commotion and solidarity on social media in Morocco initially and then around the world. Many people took to social media to write words of support for the boy and his family.



