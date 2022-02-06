Realme C35 debuts on February 10, check out main specifications – Tudo em Tecnologia

Realme will launch a new smartphone on the market next week, the Realme C35. With entry-level features, the model has already had most of its features revealed in online leaks. Interestingly, one of them comes from the upcoming Realme, which has confirmed the presence of the Unisoc T616 chipset.

Recently, the Realme C35 was also seen with model number RMX3511, 4GB of RAM and Android 11 operating system. Already its TUV certification confirmed the presence of a support for charging 18W. Additionally, a recent poster confirmed a 5,000mAh battery.

See too:





As seen in the teaser above, the device will also feature a waterdrop notch display. There is also a fingerprint reader attached to the power button, something quite common in devices in this price range. In addition, the smartphone should include an 8MP selfie camera and 128GB native storage.

In time, the new Realme C35 has been spotted on the telecommunications certification sites, FCC, NBTC and TUV of Indonesia. Therefore, we can only wait for the official launch that will take place next Thursday (10).

Realme C35 – Expected specs: