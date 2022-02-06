Republicans censure Trump disloyalty, call capitol raid ‘legitimate political speech’

WASHINGTON – O Republican party censored two of its parliamentarians this Friday, 4, in an escalation of the legend to punish dissidents considered disloyal to the former president of the USA Donald Trump. The party referred to attack on the capitol on January 6, 2021, which ended with five dead, as a “legitimate political speech”.

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only Republicans on the House committee investigating Trump’s role in the Capitol Hill attack, are seen as opponents of the former president, who maintains a tight grip on the party despite his 2020 election defeat.

The 168 members of the Republican National Committee (RNC), meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed a formal censure, accusing the two lawmakers of behavior “destructive of the US House of Representatives, the Republican Party and the republic”. The “yes” votes were overwhelming, with some “no” votes, according to reporters at the meeting.

The party officially declared the attack on Capitol Hill and the events leading up to it were part of “legitimate political discourse”. The resolution was not read and the entire vote lasted about a minute, according to US media.

Trump’s hard-line supporters have been pushing for months to have Cheney and Kinzinger ousted, especially as the investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurrection has moved closer to the former president’s inner circle. Four people died during the raid and a Capitol police officer died the next day. About 140 police officers were injured and 4 later died by suicide.

According to the motion of censure passed, their actions undermined Republican efforts to regain majorities in Congress. The measure says that the RNC will “immediately cease any and all support for them” as party members, but does not go so far as to ask for their expulsion, as initially proposed. The committee uses some of its funds to help support Republican candidates in their campaigns.

Trump, who maintains a tight grip on his party as the Nov. Republicans are trying to wrest control of the House and Senate from fellow Democrats, the president’s party. Joe Biden.

Not all Republicans are lining up against the two. the republican senator Mitt Romney, the 2012 presidential candidate, praised Cheney and Kinzinger as honorable in a Twitter post on Friday.

“Shame on a party that censors people of conscience, that seeks the truth head-on,” said Romney, whose niece, Ronna McDaniel, heads the RNC. “The honor goes to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking the truth, even when it comes at great personal cost.”

Kinzinger will withdraw from Congress after the midterm elections in November, while Cheney is in danger of losing his seat in Wyoming. Cheney responded to news of the no-confidence vote by redoubling his criticism of Trump.

“I’m a constitutional conservative and I don’t recognize those in my party who abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be its judge,” she said. “I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. Whatever happens.”

role of deputy

Also this Friday, the former vice president Mike Pence directly countered Trump’s false claims that he could somehow have overturned the 2020 election results, saying the former president was simply “wrong”.

In a speech to the conservative Federalist Society in Florida, Pence addressed Trump’s heightened efforts this week to advance the false narrative that the former vice president, as president of the Senate and the session that validated Biden’s victory, could have done something. to prevent the president-elect from taking office.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election.”

While Pence has in the past defended his actions on Jan. 6 and said he and Trump did not speak directly about what happened that day, Friday’s comments mark his most forceful rebuttal of the former president to date.

Pence is laying the groundwork for a potential presidential bid in 2024, which could put him in direct competition with his former boss, who is also planning a comeback./AFP, REUTERS and AP