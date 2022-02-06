Rescuers enter tunnel to rescue boy Rayan in Morocco

A group of rescuers entered the tunnel in northern Morocco this Saturday (5) in the hope of finding Rayan, a 5-year-old boy who fell there five days ago, alive, according to AFP.

Rescuers descended along with a team of doctors, not knowing until now how long they could stay in this 32-meter-deep narrow pit located near Ighran, not far from the town of Bab Berred in the province of Chefchauen.

A team of firefighters and an ambulance, in which the boy’s parents are, are waiting for the moment to intervene at the entrance to the tunnel. A helicopter with medical supplies is also nearby.

In images obtained with an inspection camera, Rayan “appears lying on his back” in a corner of the well, but it is “impossible to say for sure if he is alive”, one of those responsible for the rescue operation, Abdelhadi Tamrani told AFP.

However, Tamrani told other media outlets that he had “high hopes” of rescuing him alive, in an operation that drew worldwide attention.

Rescue teams struggled to send oxygen and water through tubes and bottles down to Rayan, unsure whether the boy would be able to use it, according to AFP journalists.

Drilling work on a horizontal tunnel measuring a few meters is progressing at a snail’s pace in this village in a poor region of northern Morocco. “We have about two meters to finish excavating the horizontal tunnel, hoping we won’t have to face rocks again,” explained Tamrani.

At dawn, a huge rock prevented the work. According to local authorities, after three hours of effort, they managed to overcome it with the help of small electrical equipment to prevent cracking or collapse.

“We Pray to God”

“I remain hopeful that my son will make it out of that pit alive,” Rayan’s father told 2M public television on Friday night. “I thank all the people mobilized and those who support us in Morocco and elsewhere.”

The tragedy began with the boy’s disappearance on Tuesday at 2:00 pm local time (10:00 am Bras): “The whole family mobilized to look for him until we realized that he had fallen into the well”, said the boy’s mother, with watery eyes, to the press.

Rayan’s accident generated commotion and solidarity on social media around the world. “Resist little Rayan, please resist,” begged one Twitter user.

“Our hearts are with the family and we pray to God that he is reunited with his relatives as soon as possible,” said government spokesman Mustapha Baitas.