Restaurants create their own delivery to escape dependence on apps – News

If before the pandemic the delivery represented an irrelevant percentage of restaurant sales, today the share fluctuates between 15% and 30% of total revenue.

With the increase in demand, companies are starting to create their own systems, instead of using delivery applications such as iFood and Rappi.

The objective is, among other reasons, to avoid the fees charged by the applications, which reach 30% of the order, in addition to creating greater customer loyalty.

Before the pandemic, Burger King sold less than 5% of its orders through deliveries. Now, that number exceeds 15%, even with the reopening of cafeterias.





Last month, the network launched a delivery system. So far, 300 company stores are already receiving orders through the tool, and the idea is to reach 700 by December.

“We created a logistics hub that will connect us with all stages of the order and that automatically receives all registrations and orders in the country”, says Ariel Grunkraut, vice president of Burger King.





Intelligence

A competitor of Burger King, Bob’s took this path in 2020. According to Antonio Detsi, the chain’s general director, with its own delivery it was possible to retain customer data that helps when creating promotions.

“I’m not going to fill the customer with promotions that don’t work for him. If I find out that on the 23rd his meal vouchers are over, for example, I can send suggestions for cheaper sandwiches”, says Detsi.

With strategies like this, Bob’s jumped from 7% to 22% in the share of delivery in its revenue, fundamental growth to keep the network up – revenue fell 18% in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Last year, the situation improved, and the company returned to R$ 1.1 billion in revenue and wants to grow about 20% in 2022. The idea is to increase the share of its own delivery (today by about 10%).





no stampede

None of the companies, however, plans to leave the menu of apps like iFood and Rappi, considered a relevant way to attract customers. The problem, however, is that this sector is on the way to becoming a monopoly: last month, Uber Eats announced that it would stop operating in Brazil. Thus, iFood, whose market share is estimated at 80%, expands its domain, not only of the service itself, but also of customer data.

“Companies are getting out of the customer journey with data just going to platforms,” ​​says Alberto Serrentino, founder of consulting firm Varese Retail.

And the little ones are also going after this model. This is the case of the Espetos Ferreira restaurant, in São Paulo. Because of the effects of Covid-19 on sales, the company had to close one of its two units. As a compensation, delivery came to represent a 30% share of the business.

The restaurant also takes orders through iFood, which represents 90% of sales through delivery, but is about to put in place a marketing plan aimed at migrating loyal customers to its app. “The idea is not to be held hostage by iFood”, says owner Adriana Ferreira.



