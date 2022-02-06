Satellite image shows Cyclone Batsirai on its way to Madagascar

The disproportionate climate of 2022 has resulted in catastrophic consequences around the world. In Brazil, drought, intense heat and high volumes of rain directly affect the economy and life in the country. Effects of this type, caused by time, are also felt in other parts of the planet by different climatic events. In France, the force of the winds has driven the population into panic.

This Friday, the 4th, Cyclone Batsirai brought heavy and intense rains to La Réunion. Extreme winds with gusts of 200 km/h passed through the region. The rough seas generated by the cyclone also caused a tanker to capsize off the southern coast of La Réunion, resulting in an oil spill. Despite highly adverse weather conditions, the department’s fire service and rescue teams were able to recover all eleven crew members from the tanker.

“The dangerous, very technical and unprecedented operation to rescue 11 sailors from the ship ‘TrestaStar’ took place successfully between 2 am and 4 am”, announced the city of Réunion.

The city government informed that the “TrestaStar” only transported goods and that there is still less than 8 m³ of propulsion diesel (light and volatile). The “majority” of this fuel “should be dispersed without causing a major risk to the environment”, he assured.

This image, captured this Friday, 4, by one of the Sentinel-3 satellites. The record shows Cyclone Batsirai shortly after passing through the French overseas department of the island in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Africa.

Cyclone Batsirai swept across the southwestern Indian Ocean with “swells 10 to 12 meters high,” according to the French meteorological service.

The island of Réunion, where torrential rains and intense winds caused at least 12 injuries. In the region, a red alert was declared and the population was confined.

“Batsirai’s biggest concern is rain close to 500mm which should affect populated areas. The heavy rain area of ​​Batsari may end up just south of the country’s most populous city, the capital Antananarivo. But the third largest city in the country, Antsirabe (population 250,000) is likely to have rain above 250 mm,” emphasizes Masters. The drought-stricken South must escape the voluminous rain. The multi-year drought leaves 1.6 million people with high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition.