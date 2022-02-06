Saudi Arabia plans to sell up to $50 billion in Aramco shares

Saudi Arabia has resumed plans to list more shares in Aramco, the world’s most valuable oil company, according to people familiar with the strategy. The government wants to sell up to US$ 50 billion in the company’s shares, which represents around 2.5% of the state-owned company’s stake.

Company executives have had discussions internally and with outside advisers about selling additional shares on the Riyadh stock exchange, as well as a secondary listing, possibly in London, Singapore or elsewhere, the sources said.

The stock listing would be by far the largest in capital market history and could be difficult to carry out. The company set the previous record for the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO) in 2019, when it raised $29.4 billion on Tadawul, or the Saudi stock exchange.

The stake sale effort is still in the planning stages and could be delayed or changed, the people said. The Saudi government has come up with a number of different plans over the years aimed at raising funds through Aramco, some of which have failed or been abandoned.

The 2019 listing was a scaled-down version of the company’s original ambitions, which planned to sell 5% of the company for up to $100 billion, including on a major international exchange. But international investors were wary of governance issues and the stock price, which valued the company at $1.7 trillion. The domestic-only IPO ended up listing 1.5% of the oil company. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.