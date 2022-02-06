SC identifies first case of Ômicron’s subvariant BA.2; there are already 5 cases in Brazil | Santa Catarina

The Secretary of State for Health of Santa Catarina (SES) reported, this Saturday (5), that the first case of subvariant BA.2 of the Covid-19 Omicron variant of concern in the state. This Friday (4), the Ministry of Health had confirmed three cases in the country; now the total number has risen to five.

Two were identified in São Paulo. The Ministry of Health (MS) also confirmed two patients with the variant in Rio de Janeiro.

In Santa Catarina, the case was detected in a 42-year-old man, resident of Florianópolis. He had flu-like symptoms and was not hospitalized. MS confirmed that it has been notified.

“The municipality of Florianópolis was immediately notified, and informed that it has been monitoring the case, that it has fulfilled the recommended period of isolation, as well as is monitoring close contacts”, said in a note to SES.

The diagnosis of the Santa Catarina resident was carried out by the Central Laboratory (Lacen), through the RT-qPCR exam, which sent the sample to the Respiratory Virus and Measles Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (Fiocruz).

Covid-19: understand the new isolation guidelines in SC

Covid-19: SC proposes home vaccination to advance immunization

Ministry of Health confirms 3 cases of the BA.2 lineage of the omicron variant

As viruses mutate into new variants, they sometimes split or branch into underscores. The delta variant, for example, is made up of 200 different subvariants.

The same movement occurred with the ômicron, which includes the BA.1, BA.2, BA.3 and B.1.1.529 lineages. A study recently released in Denmark found that BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1 and more capable of infecting vaccinated people.

BA.1 is responsible for most cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 99% of viral DNA submitted to the global GISAID database (as of January 25, 2022) has been sequenced as this subvariant.

It is unclear where it originated, but BA.1 was first detected in November in sequences uploaded to the Philippine database.

‘It’s an illusion to make less serious cases an alibi for doing nothing, says Margareth Dalcolmo about the micron