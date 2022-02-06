See how eating São Caetano melon brings benefits to your health!

It is common that those who suffer from diabetes have already heard about the São Caetano melon. Despite being harder to find, this exotic fruit promises to be a miracle cure for this disease. In this article, you will discover what are the benefits of São Caetano melon, how to consume it and how it helps to eliminate sugar present in the blood. Keep reading!

Diabetes causes inefficiency in lowering blood sugar levels, so this high concentration of glucose causes several health problems. Among the main ones are the impairment of blood flow, increased risk of cardiac overload, heart attack and organ degeneration.

Its benefits against diabetes

This particular melon was considered an “unconventional food plant”. It was found in nature, but producers began to invest in its cultivation because of its benefits.

In addition to this fruit improving glycated hemoglobin, it also helps to reduce blood sugar levels and assists in the efficiency of insulin, which is the enzyme produced by the body that “takes” the glucose present in the blood.

Another benefit of the melon-de-São-Caetano is that it has a high content of sitosterol and acts directly as a blood glucose regulator. Medicines that are used to treat diabetes usually contain this same substance, which also helps eliminate “bad” cholesterol from the body. Therefore, those who suffer from heart problems can benefit from this fruit.

How to consume São Caetano melon?

In addition to the fruit itself, humans can also make use of the leaves and seeds of this plant. However, it is important to understand the best way to consume this natural product to support health.

Check out some ways to consume this fruit below:

As juice, taken twice a day with no added sugar. However, note that this fruit has a very bitter taste;

As tea, made with the leaves of the plant, taken twice a day;

It can also be consumed “In natura”;

Finally, you can mix the fruit in other recipes, for example in sweet or savory preparations.

Remember that the consumption of this fruit must follow the guidelines recommended by your doctor in charge. After that, just taste and enjoy the benefits of this fruit.

