Selic hike: where to invest now?

This Wednesday (2), the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (BC) raised the basic interest rate to 10.75% per year, which represents an increase of 1.5 percentage points.

Returning to double digits, a fact that has not happened since 2017, the rise in the Selic offers a good scenario for those who wish to invest financially in 2022.

Therefore, titles like simple backgrounds no administration fee, Direct Treasure and Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) with a positive return from 100% of CDI are good low risk applications to invest in the current economic scenario.

It is worth noting that all these financial investments offer a higher yield than investing in traditional savings. However, it is necessary to be willing to recover this capital only on the date agreed with the companies, in the case of fixed rate and inflation-related investments.

What the experts say

Low risk applications are indicated to raise money in the long term, without being an emergency reserve. In other words, analysts suggest that investors pool this capital to buy a car in three years, get married or even take a dream trip, for example.

The current high Selic scenario allows profitability to be quite positive, since the risk of these securities is low. In this way, investing in these applications has the advantage of a great cost-benefit ratio.

The founding partner of Nord Research, Marilia Fontes, told Valor Investe that investing in the net floating Selic Treasury is the most interesting security. Fontes analyzes that the probability of the Central Bank raising interest rates above what is expected is greater than the risk of growing below expectations, due to the current inflation.

Thus, if that happens, the specialist believes that the rates of fixed-rate will be readjusted to a higher value. In other words, this generates loss to those who acquired the applications. Therefore, the best chances of investments are in post-fixed.

Marília Fontes also suggested CDBs from medium-sized financial institutions for investors who are willing to disregard daily liquidity. Thus, in two years, those who applied will have CDBs with profitability above 120% of the CDI.

However, those who really want to invest must race against time. Fernando Ulrich, from Liberta Investimentos for the website Valor Investe, recommended that it is a good time to apply these bonds because “we are close to the end of this cycle of increase” in the Selic.

