Sergio Moro is right this time: TCU deputy attorney went too far – 02/05/2022

No one can say that this column is a supporter of lavajatismo. On several occasions, the reader found here sharp criticisms against the procedure of former judge Sergio Moro and against the Lava Jato task force. The irregular partnership between magistrate and accusers, partiality in conduct, the fragility of the elements used to take defendants to prison, vanity, transgression of due process, all these atrocities perpetrated in the Republic of Curitiba the columnist recorded.

Now, the game has turned. Moro went from hunter to game. The ex-judge’s contract with the company Alvarez & Marsal is under the spotlight and he was called to give an explanation, even more so as a pre-candidate for president of the Republic. Even if it wasn’t. Someone responsible for sentences that resulted in the judicial reorganization of gigantic Brazilian companies and who, after leaving the robe, started to work precisely for the conglomerate that takes care of some of those sentenced, even has to clarify their interests.

Without losing sight of this, it must be said, however, that the latest moves by Lucas Furtado, the deputy attorney general of the Federal Public Ministry at the Federal Audit Court (TCU), were strange. He asked Minister Bruno Dantas to determine, in a precautionary way, the unavailability of Moro’s assets.

The objective, according to Furtado, is to investigate alleged tax evasion on payments that the former judge received from Alvarez & Marsal.

Moro reacted with a note in which he accuses the deputy prosecutor of abuse of power. His faithful squire, Deltan Dallagnol, recorded a video with a tense expression in which he said the following: “The Federal Audit Court does not even act in tax evasion, it is the Federal Revenue Service. blocking goods, it carries out an inspection. If it comes to a conclusion that there is an evasion — and if there is any illicit non-payment — then, yes, it will ask for the block”.

It must be said in full: this time, Moro and Dallagnol are right. The TCU really does not act in tax evasion. Recently, the court has gained the authority to supervise the work of the Federal Revenue – but this inspection does not extend to people or companies that have pending issues with the Tax Authorities. The TCU may even point out some inconsistency in the agency’s performance in relation to a company or person, but nothing more.

There is also no way to say that it is common procedure for the TCU to make a citizen’s assets unavailable on suspicion of evasion. It is not.

Care must be taken so that the eagerness to clarify the origin of the ex-judge’s earnings does not lead the authorities to trample the legal proceedings. Even though Moro acted like this against those accused of Lava Jato.

In addition to the problems with his income statement, the man who was once elevated to the status of a hero in the fight against corruption has a lot to clarify. The argument he repeated that his contract with Alvarez & Marsal is a matter between private parties, which has no public interest, is not valid.

When the judge of Lava Jato, an operation that brought so many Brazilian companies to the ground, accepts to earn a hefty salary to work in the American group that deals precisely with the recovery of those CNPJs, he really has a lot to explain. It is not enough to show a few notes that would be proof of income.

There are many other questions to be answered.

When was the first time Moro talked about his signing with Alvarez & Marsal? Did he have contact with the company when he was still a judge or when he was Minister of Justice? Who are the contractors for your lectures? And so it goes.

The requests made by Deputy Attorney Lucas Furtado to Minister Bruno Dantas are not justified.

For someone who, like Moro, has exaggerated so much of his prerogatives, seeing him complain about abuse of power is an irony that serves the creators of memes and social media bullshit. It is not, however, something foreseen in the legal rite.

Those who criticize Operation Lava Jato so much cannot adopt the summary style of the former judge of the 1st Federal Court of Curitiba, even if it is against himself.