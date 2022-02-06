Steam will show space occupied by games before they are installed

The small interface change should help many platform users

Valve revealed this Friday (4) that it is making some changes to the Steam interface to make life easier for its users. From there, instead of the company informing when the last session of a game happened, it will show the size it takes up in storage if not installed.

The new interface will continue to display the game time and the number of achievements that have already been unlocked, so the change may go unnoticed by most of the public. Currently, Steam only tells you how much space a game will take up when its download starts or the user searches for the system requirements on the associated store page.

According to Valve, the display of the last time a title was accessed will only be displayed if the chosen title is already present in the system. The change can now be accessed by all users of the service, simply by selecting to participate in the Beta tests in their settings field.

Valve continues to invest in Steam improvements

The small change to the Steam interface is part of Valve’s efforts to enhance the download experience on your platform. In September 2021 she released a new transfer manager and in December, it debuted a new experiment that makes it easy to search for games belonging to the same category.

The most recent change is likely to be related to the release of Steam Deck, a portable device that hits stores on February 28. Although the company has not made any announcement to that effect, the limited space available on the device makes it even more important to know clearly how much storage a title can take up.



– Continues after advertising –

Recently, the company has been working on verifying games that run well on their new hardware and earn a verification badge if they pass. Valve has also made a number of tweaks to its own games.including welcome changes to Half-Life 2’s UI resolution.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PC Gamer