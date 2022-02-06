Thais Carla criticizes Mayra Cardi after coach complains about her boyfriend’s diet at BBB: ‘Don’t get tired of being fatphobic’ | Bahia

Who is Thais Carla, a plus size dancer who fights for the rights of fat people and who won a lawsuit against a comedian for fatphobia

Nutritionist Daniel Cady criticizes Mayra for video about bread consumption: ‘Nutritional terrorism’

“People, my God in heaven, I didn’t want to talk, but I’m going to have to. That fitness blogger doesn’t get tired of being fatphobic, she’s worried that her husband is there at the BBB, if she’s going to get fat or not. Wow, it’s already exhausting this matter,” he said.

In her outburst, Thais, who is also a digital influencer and fights for the rights of fat people, said that the speeches made by Mayra Cardi are oppressive. The dancer also criticized the fact that the coach “sells” diets, without being a nutritionist.

“Look people, I’m tired of barring this subject, which comes from speeches of oppression, saying it’s for health and still selling a diet, which it’s not even a nutritionist”, said Thais Carla.

“This obsession with the thin body, invalidating a fat person’s entire life, all the time. It disgusts me”, he added.

Finally, Thais urged people to stop being “fat phobic” and let people eat whatever they want.

“Stop being fat phobic and let people be happy, eat, live, the way they want, with the body they have. Live in peace,” he said.

Mayra Cardi criticized the actor’s weight gain on the show. She showed him a photo that shows he’s lost his “six-pack” – a belly with muscles showing, no fat.

“My tank is leaving!”, lamented the influencer. “I want to know where I’m going to wash my panties???”, she joked.

The comments about Arthur’s diet made by Mayra, who is not a nutritionist, have been criticized on social media for being too strict.

She already regretted that he ate bread during the program and was criticized by nutritionist Daniel Cady, husband of singer Ivete Sangalo.

Daniel Cady used the coach’s audio while eating a piece of bread. Then he spat out the food upon hearing the ex-BBB’s complaint.

“Jokes aside, nutritional terrorism is increasingly present here on the internet, at home, in clinics and offices. For many people, eating has become something stressful and loaded with guilt, a love-hate relationship with food” , wrote Ivete Sangalo’s husband.

The dancer became known in 2009, at the age of 17, when she participated in the segment “Se vira nos 30” on the Domingão do Faustão program, on TV Globo, and won the prize of R$ 15 thousand for dancing to a Hip Hop song.

Then, Thais Carla participated in several TV programs. In 2017, she started to be part of the group of dancers of singer Anitta.

Since then, the dancer has become a notable figure in the boxes during Carnival, including that of Salvador.

