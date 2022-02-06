The EU’s controversial plan to treat nuclear energy as sustainable

Flower with nuclear power plant in the background

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Temelín Nuclear Power Plant, Czech Republic: EU is divided on the modality

Nuclear and natural gas plants can be considered as producing “green energy”, according to controversial European Union plans that were presented last week.

The European Commission has stated that it has decided that both types of energy can be classified as a “sustainable investment” if they meet certain targets.

The measure, however, divided the bloc’s countries and was fiercely opposed by some members.

Austria’s chancellor responded to the news by saying that “nuclear energy is neither green nor sustainable”.

