The EU’s controversial plan to treat nuclear energy as sustainable

February 5, 2022, 07:29 -03

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Temelín Nuclear Power Plant, Czech Republic: EU is divided on the modality

Nuclear and natural gas plants can be considered as producing “green energy”, according to controversial European Union plans that were presented last week.

The European Commission has stated that it has decided that both types of energy can be classified as a “sustainable investment” if they meet certain targets.

The measure, however, divided the bloc’s countries and was fiercely opposed by some members.

Austria’s chancellor responded to the news by saying that “nuclear energy is neither green nor sustainable”.

“I can’t understand the EU’s decision,” said Karl Nehammer.

The chancellor added that he would support his environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, in triggering the European Court of Justice if the plans go ahead.

“This decision is wrong,” Gewessler declared. “The EU Commission today approved its program of greenwashing (something like “green washing”, a term that indicates forging an environmentally friendly appearance in products and actions) for nuclear energy and natural gas.”

Luxembourg also said it would join legal action.

Spain was another country that strongly opposed the decision, which was formulated during months of debate until it was formally presented on Wednesday (2/2).

The objections, however, are counterbalanced by the support of EU members that intensively use nuclear energy, such as France. The modality releases less carbon emissions, but brings different safety concerns and requires the elimination of hazardous waste.

Classifying natural gas as “sustainable”, in turn, is something advocated by those who say that would encourage countries still dependent on coal, such as Poland, to gradually migrate to cleaner forms of energy.

Germany, a powerful country in EU politics, is also heavily reliant on gas in its own energy mix, although its environment minister, Steffi Lemke, has criticized the bloc’s recently announced plans.

The decision to label both controversial industries as “green” is not yet final. In addition to the threat of legal action from Austria and Luxembourg, the European Parliament and the council of heads of state have four months to consider the proposal and eventually challenge it.

Credit, EPA photo caption, European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness argues that every opportunity to achieve climate goals should be used.

The European Union has set the objective of neutralizing the emission of polluting gases by 2050. The European Commission has argued that, to get there, a large amount of private investment is needed. Thus, its proposals aim to guide investors.

EU officials were keen to emphasize that the change would not result in any requirement for governments or companies to invest in natural gas or nuclear power.

Instead, what is being discussed is a highly technical set of rules called the “EU Taxonomy”, a ranking relative to sustainability so that private investors can decide where to put resources.

The list should help give recognition to green projects that make a “substantial” contribution to at least one of the bloc’s environmental goals, while not significantly undermining any of those goals.

Committee members point to the rigidity of the proposed rules. For example, the generation of natural gas would be very limited to the amount of CO2 emissions allowed and linked to the requirement of transition to low carbon gases by 2035. Nuclear energy, in turn, must be used in countries with well-structured plans and funds to manage nuclear waste.

To block the project, a majority of the votes of parliamentarians or at least 20 of the 27 national leaders is required.

Green parties, which along with independent representatives and other acronyms form one of the main power blocs in the European Parliament, are campaigning fiercely against the plan.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said, however, that we must “use all the tools at our disposal” to achieve the goal of climate neutrality.

Private investment is “key”, she defended, for whom the proposals establish “rigid conditions to help in the mobilization of funds to support the transition (to cleaner forms of energy)”.