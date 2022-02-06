The game turned? Facebook loses users and Snapchat profits for the first time – Business – Tecnoblog

After practically succumbing to Mark Zuckerberg’s empire (especially after Instagram Stories), Snapchat has shown it’s very much alive and registered a profit for the first time since its inception. Facebook, on the other hand, went in the opposite direction: for the first time, it reported a drop in daily active users — from 1.930 billion to 1.929 billion.



Facebook and Snapchat (Image: TeroVesalainen/Pixabay)

On Wednesday (2), Meta released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. The 8% drop in year-on-year profit and the more conservative forecasts, below analysts’ projections, scared investors. The company’s shares fell 22% on Nasdaq after the announcement.

During the conference, Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook is losing users to the competition — he singled out China’s ByteDance’s TikTok as one of the offenders. In the last year, the platform known for “dances” surpassed Google as the most accessed site, and the app surpassed the 3 billion download mark.

On the other side of the scale, the shy – but widely celebrated – profit of Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, seems to echo the view that there is room for more beyond the domains of Meta. The company’s revenue grew 42% year-over-year, and net income was $22.6 million. With the results, Snap’s share price rose 52% in the after market, as pointed out by CNBC.

The Apple Factor

Something in common for both companies was the Apple factor — the owner of iOS changed the privacy policies, giving a headache to the ad sector of several companies, in particular, Meta.

Zuckerberg’s company had warned in 2021 that the changes would have major impacts, and again said at the last conference that forecasts were negatively affected, as the comparison would be with a period in which Apple’s new policies were not in effect. The impact should reach US$ 10 billion in revenue for the year.

For Snap, however, there has been a “faster-than-expected” recovery in the advertising industry, said CFO Derek Anderson. The executive explained that Apple’s changes “will likely be experienced differently” as privacy has become an “inherent factor” in its products.



“Privacy” (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

Is there an expiration date for Facebook?

Before the dominance of Facebook, the internet experimented with other forms of social networking — in Brazil, we saw Orkut shine and we said goodbye — with regret — shortly afterwards. Before him, MySpace already existed. Tumblr also had glory days. All of these were epoch-making, but the expiration date expired relatively quickly.

What exactly is this deadline? In part, these are the interests of users and, consequently, of the market. If a platform doesn’t follow trends, it dies. If it doesn’t evolve with technology, if it doesn’t maintain an acceptable dynamic, it dies. Twitter, for example, has followed the game over the years, with adaptations here and there, without straying too far from its essence. It’s more niche, but it’s solid.



Facebook, Messenger and Instagram (Image: Stacey MacNaught/Flickr)

Facebook did it differently — in addition to all the privacy scandals that tarnished the company’s image, the platform innovated, changed more and changed a lot. It’s been changing for a long time. Gradually, the initial DNA seems to be lost. Facebook is weird today — it looks like a “Frankenstein” with bits and pieces of services and features that have been successful in the last decade. Nothing seems to fit very well, after all.

Instagram follows a similar pace after TikTok became a phenomenon. The race against time to keep the Meta app relevant leaves a few loose ends here and there. There are updates that only arrive for some people, bugs that affect other users, and so on.

Although the scenario is not favorable, if there is even an expiration date, it does not end now for Meta apps. Platforms are still the biggest social networking icons in the world — see the damage that the October blackout caused to several people and companies.

It remains to be seen how long the dominance lasts—and what comes after.