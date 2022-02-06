‘The More Life, the Better!’: Marcelo will confess that he betrayed Paula and will offer an alliance against Carmem | come around

▶ Remember Carmem’s comeback:
Paula kneels before Carmen
Carmem puts Paula in the room that belonged to Flávia
But all is not lost for the Almighty! 💪
Tired of being humiliated by Carmem, Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) runs after his old lover on the street to confess that he helped “cascacu” in the frames against Paula. Shocked, she will ask:
“The sabotage of my launch on Baby Coiffeur. Were you the one who set Carmem up?”
“The sabotage idea was mine”, says the Executive.
Carmem and Marcelo celebrate Paula’s defeat
Paula will ask if Flávia (Valentina Herszage) is also at fault in the registry office, and he will say that the dancer did nothing wrong. The businesswoman will accuse Marcelo of betrayal, but he will ask for a new chance:
“I want to help you take back Terrare and throw Carmen in the garbage truck!”
Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) tells Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) that he also wants revenge on Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Will Paula accept Marcelo as an ally?
07 Feb
Monday
Baby is frightened by the message given by Death. Tina lies to help Tigger. Marcelo confesses to Paula that he helped Carmem. Osvaldo cannot prevent Neném from signing a contract with Carmem. Daniel tries to convince Guilherme not to hand over the envelope with the evidence against Rose to a lawyer. Tigger argues with Rose. Roni takes Tina to Pulp Fiction and offers her a drink. Baby, Paula, Flávia and Guilherme meet Death.
