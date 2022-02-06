‘The rule applied in the past must be applied in the future’, says process rapporteur on Moro at TCU

Minister Bruno Dantas, from the Federal Court of Auditors, used social media this Saturday 5th to make considerations about the law interpreted as a message to former judge Sergio Moro.

Dantas is the rapporteur of a process at the TCU that investigates the passage of Moro by the North American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.

“Law is a product of culture and history (Recasens Siches). Its rule, like that of fundamental guarantees, does not change from one moment to the next. The ruler applied in the recent past needs to be applied in the near future, after all ubi eadem ratio, ibi eadem legis dispositio“, wrote Dantas.

The expression with which Dantas ends his message means, in free translation: “Where the same fundamental reason exists, the same legal provision applies”.

Law is a product of culture and history (Recasens Siches). Its rule, like that of fundamental guarantees, does not change from one moment to the next. The rule applied in the recent past needs to be applied in the near future, after all ubi eadem ratio, ibi eadem legis dispositio. — Bruno Dantas (@DantasBruno) February 5, 2022

Moro and allies, such as former prosecutor Deltan Dallagol, doubled down on criticism after deputy attorney general Lucas Rocha Furtado, from the MP with the TCU, asked Bruno Dantas for the ex-judge’s “unavailability of assets”.

According to Furtado, new information points to “the risk of making reimbursement and the collection of taxes to the public coffers unfeasible”, that is, tax evasion in Brazil.

In a note, Moro said that he received the news of Rocha Furtado’s request with “perplexity”.

“My public and private life is marked by the fight against corruption and integrity, I have nothing to hide. The abuse of power perpetrated by this TCU Prosecutor is evident”, claimed the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro.

Hours later, Dallagnol came to the defense of his longtime ally. In a video posted on social media, he classified the blockade request as “shameful”, “absurd” and a “slash force”.

“The Federal Audit Court does not even act in tax evasion. The IRS is in charge. And, even when the IRS acts, it does not block goods, it carries out an inspection and, if it comes to a conclusion that there is an evasion, and if there is any risk of non-payment, then, yes, it will ask for the blockade”, alleged the former chief prosecutor of Lava Jato.

Last week, Moro declared that he “didn’t get rich” by working for Alvarez & Marsal. He admitted, however, that he had pocketed the equivalent of around 3.7 million reais, according to the updated dollar exchange rate.

The company obtained at least 42.5 million reais from companies investigated by Lava Jato:

1 million per month from Odebrecht and Atvos (formerly Odebrecht Agroindustrial);

150 thousand from Galvão Engenharia;

115 thousand from the Enseada Shipyard (which has Odebrecht, OAS and UTC as partners);

and 97 thousand from OAS.

In December, Lucas Rocha Furtado expressed his intention to understand the terms of the former judge’s performance, on suspicion of having received to provide privileged information to the consultancy. Moro, as a magistrate, tried and sentenced executives from Odebrecht, a client of Alvarez & Marsal in the judicial recovery process. Bolsonaro’s former minister is in the court’s sights for an alleged conflict of interest.