Thousands in Ukraine protest against Russia – Época Negócios

Russia is concerned about the rise of nationalism in Ukraine (Photo: Getty Images)

Thousands took to the streets of Ukraine’s second-largest city on Saturday carrying banners saying “Kharkiv is Ukraine” and “stop Russian aggression” as the country prepares for a possible Russian military offensive.

Weeks of diplomacy between the West and Moscow produced no breakthrough after Russia mustered tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders.

Moscow denies it plans to attack Ukraine but has demanded security guarantees, including a blockade on Ukraine’s entry into the NATO alliance.

Kharkiv, an industrial city 42 kilometers from the Russian border, was identified by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a possible Russian target, although his spokesman later said he was speaking hypothetically.

Protesters in Kharkiv sang the national anthem, waved Ukrainian flags, raised flags of allies who supported Kiev, including the United States, Britain and the European Union.

“People have taken to the streets to demonstrate that Kharkiv is a Ukrainian city and we will not hand it over,” said Nina Kvitko, a resident of Kharkiv.