Thousands in Ukraine protest against Russia – Época Negócios

Abhishek Pratap 5 mins ago News Comments Off on Thousands in Ukraine protest against Russia – Época Negócios 0 Views

Russia is concerned about the rise of nationalism in Ukraine (Photo: Getty Images)

Russia is concerned about the rise of nationalism in Ukraine (Photo: Getty Images)

Thousands took to the streets of Ukraine’s second-largest city on Saturday carrying banners saying “Kharkiv is Ukraine” and “stop Russian aggression” as the country prepares for a possible Russian military offensive.

Weeks of diplomacy between the West and Moscow produced no breakthrough after Russia mustered tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders.

Moscow denies it plans to attack Ukraine but has demanded security guarantees, including a blockade on Ukraine’s entry into the NATO alliance.

Kharkiv, an industrial city 42 kilometers from the Russian border, was identified by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a possible Russian target, although his spokesman later said he was speaking hypothetically.

Protesters in Kharkiv sang the national anthem, waved Ukrainian flags, raised flags of allies who supported Kiev, including the United States, Britain and the European Union.

“People have taken to the streets to demonstrate that Kharkiv is a Ukrainian city and we will not hand it over,” said Nina Kvitko, a resident of Kharkiv.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Check out the best bets for the debut of Corinthians in the Supercopa Feminina Betano #publi

Corinthians takes the field for the first time in 2022 this Sunday. For the Betano …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved