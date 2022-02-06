Today’s Lotofácil 2441 Result, Saturday (05/02/22)

This Saturday, February 5th, players can check the results of Lotofácil contest 2441 from 8 pm (Brasilia time). For the ticket that has the 15th of the night, the lottery can pay the prize estimated at R$ 1.5 million.

Lotofácil contest result 2441

The numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2441 were: 01-03-07-08-09-10-11-13-15-18-20-21-22-24-25.

How does the Lotofácil prize work?

By hitting 11 to 15 tens of today’s Lotofácil 2441 result, all players can win some prize. In the three smallest bands, fixed amounts are paid: R$5 for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits.

After deducting fixed prizes, 13% goes to 14-number matchers and 62% to 15-number matchers.

What happens if I have more than one winner? If more than one bet hits the complete Lotofácil 2441 result, the main prize will be shared equally between the parties.

But, if no one wins in any prize range, the value accumulates for the next contest in the range of 15 hits.

How to receive the lottery prize?

In lottery houses, players can also receive amounts of up to R$ 1,903.98. Larger amounts will only be paid at Caixa bank branches.

Online betting winnings can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counted from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2441, to withdraw the amount.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

