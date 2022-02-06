Treatment for ultra-rare disease CLN2 awaits incorporation by SUS

Photo: Pexels

A small portion of the rare or ultra-rare diseases already identified have specific drugs for their treatment. In some cases, they are registered, but not available to all patients in the Unified Health System (SUS). THE HOUSE JOTA discussed, in a webinar sponsored by BioMarin this Thursday (3/2), one of these cases.

Currently, there is no specific treatment for the ultra-rare neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) in the SUS. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has already approved the registration of a drug, alfacerliponase, from pharmaceutical BioMarin, the only one existing for the disease. However, this does not guarantee immediate adoption by the health system.

In October last year, the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) recommended that the treatment not be incorporated, and the topic underwent public consultation the following month. Now, the agency will need to make a new decision on whether or not to recommend the technology. From the opinion, the adoption will be up to the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Health Inputs of the Ministry of Health.

CLN2, also known as one of the types of Batten’s disease, is characterized by genetic mutations that cause a deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme tripeptidyl-peptidase 1. In practice, it affects the central nervous system in early childhood, so CLN2 is an ultra-rare severe, neurodegenerative and fatal disease.

Generally, the first signs of it are observed from the age of two, with effects on speech and epileptic seizures. By early adolescence, the disease becomes debilitating and progresses to death. Since 2006, 25 cases of CLN2 have been identified in Brazil. However, the number is estimated to be three times higher.

“The first sign of this disease may be speech delay, which many children do not develop. Seizures are becoming more and more frequent, showing the degree of severity and how catastrophic it is,” said Carolina Fischinger, a specialist in medical genetics at Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre.

“It is important to have access to diagnosis and treatment, also because it is a rare genetic disease that can have other cases in the family”, he added.

According to the evaluation of the Ministry of Health, the clinical evidence

point to the effectiveness of the treatment of CLN2 with cerliponase alfa in delaying the progression of the disease, but there are still doubts about the gain in years of life

after the diagnosis of the disease.

“This disease is devastating, but from the moment the child has access to treatment, he is able to stop the progression of the disease and begins to relearn”, said Monica Aderaldo, president of the Federation of Rare Diseases North, Northeast and Central- West (Fedrann).

She reported that there are currently 15 children diagnosed with CLN2 in Brazil, according to the organization’s monitoring. “Most rare diseases do not have an effective treatment, only palliative, but CLN2 does. We have to be more agile than the disease, otherwise the child will have irreversible and irreparable sequelae,” she said.

Conitec’s assessment estimates that the incremental cost per patient with the incorporation of the drug would be R$ 38.5 million. “There is the right to health, in the case of approved medicines. But a family alone should not seek this right, it needs to be supported. We are talking about 15 children, but we need to create a public policy on this”, said Senator Flavio Arns (Podes-PR).

“Drugs for rare diseases are expensive, not least because the pharmaceutical industry is not philanthropic. But we believe that, once the treatment is incorporated, its price tends to fall, since the Ministry of Health is the only buyer and has bargaining power”, defended Aderaldo.