United passes Azul to be the American airline with the highest offer in Portugal





As part of its renewed transatlantic expansion for the summer season, United Airlines has scheduled a significant increase in its offer to Portugal, resuming several routes and adding a new destination, which will allow it to become the American airline (considering North, Central and South) with the highest number of frequencies and ASK in that country, even surpassing the Brazilian Azul.

United will also be the North American airline with the most destinations in Portugal, which includes Lisbon, Porto and Ponta Delgada and operates from its main transatlantic hubs in Newark and Washington Dulles.

The US airline during peak season will offer 28 weekly frequencies and an approximate supply of 44,516 seats per month, which is an increase of 33.3% and 24.2%, respectively, from 2019 levels. United serves three of the top ten markets between North America and Portugal.





United flights to Portugal

Newark (EWR) – Lisbon (LIS)

It is United’s only annual service to Portugal, the airline offers daily flights that will be operated in Boeing 767-300ER with 214 seats in two classes with the new Polaris product.

UA64 flight EWR 20:30 – LIS 08:20+1

EWR 20:30 – LIS 08:20+1 UA65 flight LIS 10:25 – EWR 13:25

During 2019, the Newark – Lisbon route mobilized 317,179 passengers between United and its partner TAP Air Portugal.

Washington Dulles (IAD) – Lisbon (LIS)

United resumes the seasonal service between the US and Portuguese capitals, which will be available from March 27 to October 29, the route will have daily flights operated by Boeing 757-200 with 176 seats in two classes.

Flight UA942 IAD 22:25 – LIS 10:35+1

IAD 22:25 – LIS 10:35+1 Flight UA943 LIS 12:15 – IAD 15:30

During 2019, the Washington – Lisbon route mobilized 117,979 passengers between United and Star Alliance partner TAP Air Portugal.

Newark (EWR) – Porto (OPO)

United will re-establish service on this route from March 27 and will be available until October 29, with daily flights operated by a 176-seat Boeing 757-200 in two classes.

Flight UA144 EWR 22:05 – OPO 09:45+1

EWR 22:05 – OPO 09:45+1 Flight UA145 OPO 12:35 – EWR 15:35

During 2019, the Newark – Porto route mobilized 123,651 passengers between United and TAP Air Portugal.

Newark (EWR) – Ponta Delgada (PDL)

This new route marks for the first time United’s presence in the Azores and will be the only operator on this stretch.

The service will be seasonal and will be available from May 13 to September 28, will operate daily and will be carried out with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with 166 seats in two classes, which will represent the transatlantic debut of this aircraft model.

Flight UA216 EWR 22:55 – PDL 08:40+1

EWR 22:55 – PDL 08:40+1 Flight UA217 PDL 10:45 – EWR 12:55



