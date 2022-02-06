US intercepts Russian planes in Baltic Sea, says NATO

US fighter jets intercepted Russian planes flying over the Baltic Sea, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) reported today.

The intercepts, carried out on Thursday, took place at a time when tensions are rising between NATO and Russia due to the advance of the military from Moscow (the home city of the Russian government) around Ukraine.

According to the organization, US Air Force F-15 fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft operating close to Allied airspace in the Baltic.

In a statement, the agency stated that the aircraft “had not presented flight plans and were not communicating with Air Traffic Control”.

“During the interception, it was confirmed that these fighters were escorting a Russian TU-154 transport aircraft. At no time did the Russian aircraft enter Allied airspace and all interactions were safe and professional,” the statement reads.

Norway and UK

On the same day, Norwegian and British aircraft intercepted Russian aircraft flying from the Barents Sea to the North Sea.

According to NATO, the Norwegians intercepted a refueling plane along with bombers during a refueling mission. Later, another group of aircraft was intercepted while flying towards the British Isles.

The Baltic Sea lies between Sweden, Finland, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The Barens Sea is located north of Russia and Norway, close to the Arctic Ocean.

US and NATO forces routinely strive to identify Russian military and civilian aircraft flying close to their airspace without previously presented flight plans. NATO officials say Russian warplanes often fly with their transponders turned off and do not respond to air traffic control.

EU and US want to contain Putin

The intervention comes at a time when the United States and European Union countries are looking for ways to contain the advance of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory. The Kremlin (seat of the Russian government) denies that it is planning to invade Ukraine.

The crisis in Eastern Europe – which pits Russia against Ukraine and the West, represented by the NATO military alliance – could provoke a war on European soil, according to US intelligence services and European authorities.

Russia has launched major international attacks before: in Chechnya in 1999, Georgia in 2008, Syria in 2015 and Crimea (a breakaway region of Ukraine) since 2014.

In early January, an intelligence report issued by the Ukrainian government said that Russia had sent troops towards its western border “on a permanent basis”.

Russia has asked the US and NATO for security guarantees, including promises that NATO will not admit Ukraine into the bloc. Meanwhile, US lawmakers are pressing the White House and the Department of Defense to increase military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to contain the crisis.

Putin: ‘Western interference exacerbates crisis’

The Russian president has claimed that the West is “aggravating” the conflict in Ukraine by carrying out military exercises in the Black Sea: “Our Western partners are aggravating the situation by providing Kiev with modern lethal weapons and conducting bold military maneuvers in the Black Sea.”

In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in November last year, the Russian president described as “provocation” the military maneuvers carried out by the US and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in the region.

The Black Sea is an important region for Russia, which controls the Crimean peninsula after annexing it from Ukraine in 2014. Since then, Kiev has been fighting a conflict with pro-Russian rebels in the east of the country, which has cost more than 13 thousand lives.

Western speculation about Russia’s plans in eastern Ukraine has emerged amid a clash over an migrant crisis on the border with Kremlin-aligned Belarus and EU member Poland.