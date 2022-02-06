Vaccination against Covid: almost 151 million people are fully immunized; 50.5 million took the booster shot | vaccines

The data from the consortium of press vehicles this Saturday (5th) show that 150,934,583 people are fully immunized. This number represents 70.26 % of the country’s total population. The booster dose was given in 50,551,924 people, which corresponds to 23.53 % of the population.

The population 5 years of age and older (i.e., the vaccinable population) that is partially immunized is 83.4% and the population aged 5 years and over who is fully immunized is 75.41%. The booster dose was given in 31.25% of the population aged 18 years and over, the age group that can currently receive booster vaccinations.

15 states and the Federal District released vaccination figures for children between 5 and 11 years old: Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Tocantins. in total, 2,901,799 doses were given to children, who are partially immunized. This number represents 14.15% of the population in this age group who took the first dose.

10 states did not disclose data on vaccination in the general population.

States with the highest percentages of fully immunized (2nd dose + single dose): SP (79.63%), PI (77.25%), MG (73.98%), MS (72.82%) and RS (72 .74%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the consortium of press vehicles, formed by g1“O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21.

