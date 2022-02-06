What are China’s interests in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine? | World

As the United States and Russia exchange increasingly aggressive threats over the Ukraine crisis, another important player in world geopolitics is also coming out firmly: China.

About 100,000 Russian troops are currently on the border with Ukraine, and the Americans accuse Moscow of planning to invade the former Soviet republic.

In recent days, Beijing has called for calm on both sides, urging the powers to abandon the competitive mentality inherited from the Cold War. But at the same time, the Asian giant has already made it clear that it shares Moscow’s concerns.

This Friday (4/2), Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing to attend the opening of the Winter Olympic Games at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two leaders met before the opening of the event and, according to the Kremlin, had “warm discussions”.

In a statement released after the meeting, the two countries stated that “the friendship between [Rússia e China] has no limits, there are no ‘prohibited’ areas of cooperation” and which aim to “fight the interference of external forces in the internal affairs of sovereign countries”.

It is conceivable that, in an eventual escalation of tensions with Ukraine and the West, China would side with Russia, a country that is its longtime ally and former communist comrade. But the reasons that led Beijing to support Vladimir Putin’s government in the current confrontation go far beyond historical affinity.

Russia and China against the West

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Russia’s national security concerns “legitimate”, saying they should be “taken seriously and discussed”.

On Monday, Beijing’s UN representative Zhang Jun went even further and openly said that China disagreed with US claims that Russia is threatening international peace.

He also criticized the United States for convening a UN Security Council meeting, stating that American “megaphone diplomacy” was “not conducive” to the negotiations.

Based on thoughtful diplomatic discourse, China has taken a cautious and subtle stance on the crisis, shying away from expressing any kind of support for the use of military force.

But some of the state media covering the crisis have been more direct. With the rise of anti-Western sentiment in the country, the crisis in Ukraine was portrayed in China as yet another example of the failure of Western foreign policy.

In the opinion of the Beijing-controlled press, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO, western military alliance) under the command of the United States is taking an aggressive stance in refusing to respect the sovereign right of other countries – such as Russia and China – to defend their territory.

The Global Times newspaper even said that the increasingly close relationship and bond between China and Russia is “the last defense that protects the world order”. A report by state news agency Xinhua said the US was trying to “deflect domestic attention” and “revive its influence over Europe” with its behavior.

According to Jessica Brandt, director of policy at the Brookings Institution think tank, Beijing’s speech was circulated in multiple languages ​​on Twitter – which is banned in China – in an attempt to shape the rest of the world’s view of the US. and to NATO.

“The aim is to undermine America’s soft power, tarnish the credibility and appeal of liberal institutions and discredit the free press,” she told the BBC, adding that this is an example of how Beijing discusses the confrontation between the Kremlin and the Ukraine when it suits your interests.

In a statement issued on Friday, China supported Russia’s position on NATO and condemned the organization’s “expansion”. In the document, the two nations also called on the military alliance to “abandon its ideological approaches to the Cold War” and respect the “sovereignty, security and interests of other countries”.

Shared goals, common enemy

The governments of China and Russia have been growing closer and, according to experts, may have created the closest connection between the powers since the era of Stalin and Mao.

The 2014 Crimean crisis in Ukraine thrust Russia into the arms of China, which offered Moscow economic and diplomatic support amid international isolation.

Since then, the relationship has blossomed even further. China has been Russia’s biggest trading partner for years and last year hit a new record of $147 billion in bilateral trade.

The two countries also signed an agreement to strengthen their military ties last year and intensified joint military exercises.

Both countries have particularly strained relations with the West, which is crucial to their alliance.

“Beijing and Moscow have a common interest in reacting against the US and Europe and expanding their role in international politics,” says Chris Miller, assistant professor of international history at Tufts University.

In the event of an escalation in the conflict with Ukraine that results in Western sanctions being imposed on Russia, experts believe that China is likely to provide economic aid to Moscow, as it has done in the past.

Assistance could come in the form of providing alternative payment systems, loans to Russian banks and companies, an expansion of Russian oil imports, or even the complete rejection of US export controls.

However, all this would put a significant financial burden on China – which is why experts believe Beijing, at least for now, has been content to back Moscow with words of approval alone.

“Support expressed through rhetoric alone is a low-cost move for Beijing,” says Miller.

A military conflict in Ukraine would certainly draw US attention away from other issues, which no doubt benefits China. But many observers believe that Beijing is really telling the truth when it says it doesn’t want a war.

China is seeking to stabilize relations with the US at this time, says Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund, a US think tank. If Beijing further expands its support for Moscow, “it could create more tensions with the US, including a clearer division between democracy and autocracy”, the expert told the BBC.

In a recently published article, political scientist Minxin Pei said that Beijing is likely “hedging its bets” on the crisis, as it distrusts Moscow’s true intentions.

Furthermore, giving Russia more support could provoke backlash from the European Union, China’s second-largest trading partner. According to Pei, this European discontent could take the form of support for Taiwan in its struggle for independence from Beijing.

‘Taiwan is not Ukraine’

Americans and Chinese are closely watching the conflict in Ukraine, which could serve as a test of US loyalty to its allies.

Many question whether the US could intervene militarily if Russia does, in fact, decide to invade Ukraine, or whether the country would do the same if China decides to intervene in Taiwan, an island that sees itself as independent and has the Americans as its closest allies.

Concern over a US war with China over Taiwan is seen as legitimate in Asia, as US-China rivalry continues to grow and Taiwan increasingly reports Chinese military aircraft intrusion into its airspace.

The US refrains from commenting on its position in the event of an attack. And despite the agreement that obliges the Americans to provide military support to Taiwan in times of threat, Washington recognizes through its diplomacy the idea defended by Beijing that Tibet, Hong Kong, Macau and Xinjiang (all areas that claim autonomy from China ) are part of the same country.

Experts, however, argue that it is not correct to compare Taiwan’s situation with that of Ukraine and argue that the two crises are fueled by different geopolitical interests.