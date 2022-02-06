What are China’s interests in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

Vladimir Putin with Xi Jinping this Friday (February 4)

Vladimir Putin with Xi Jinping this Friday (February 4); countries issued a statement reaffirming their ‘unlimited friendship’

As the United States and Russia exchange increasingly aggressive threats over the Ukraine crisis, another important player in world geopolitics is also coming out firmly: China.

About 100,000 Russian troops are currently on the border with Ukraine, and the Americans accuse Moscow of planning to invade the former Soviet republic.

In recent days, Beijing has called for calm on both sides, urging the powers to abandon the competitive mentality inherited from the Cold War. But at the same time, the Asian giant has already made it clear that it shares Moscow’s concerns.

This Friday (4/2), Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing to attend the opening of the Winter Olympic Games at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two leaders met before the opening of the event and, according to the Kremlin, had “warm discussions”.

