What led the country to register a thousand deaths a day again?

Brazil recorded a day again yesterday with more than 1,000 deaths from covid-19. The rapid rise in the death curve caused by infections with the omicron variant exposes a series of mistakes in sequence that the country made in controlling the pandemic. In January, the daily average of deaths from the disease jumped 566%.

experts heard by UOL state that, once again, Brazil failed to fulfill its preventive role (even knowing in advance about the Ômicron) and is now dealing with the consequences. With hospitals full in several states, the trend is that the number will still rise more, at least for a few days.

The biologist and scientific popularizer Natália Pasternak says that a major mistake in this third wave was the disregard for the lethal capacity of the new variant. “We were wrong to underestimate the micron and release preventive measures too quickly. With such a contagious strain, the time was for caution”, he says.

The overly optimistic speech that the omni was milder ended up generating a sense of security for people; and even though she is less capable of causing serious illness, given the number of people she infects, the total impact was expected to be severe.”

For researcher Miguel Nicolelis, Brazil also overrelied on vaccination, without taking into account that the coverage reached would be incapable of stopping a new tragedy. “We believed that it was only necessary to vaccinate, even though we did not vaccinate enough people with the second dose. People thought they were released. There was no national communication, nor strategy to warn of the real risks, to say that the Ômicron escapes the two doses”, he reports. .

Nicolelis also says that the country continued to make the same mistakes as the other waves. “We kept the airspace open, with people from all over. Also, we didn’t campaign and distribute masks that actually work”, she adds.

Rosana Onocko Campos, president of Abrasco (Brazilian Association of Collective Health), also recalls that Brazil has stopped in the percentage of people who took the second dose months ago and cannot make many complete the immunization schedule. Now, it is people who are not vaccinated, or who have an incomplete cycle, who fill hospitals in this new wave.

“Without a doubt, this vaccination rate should be higher, and in addition we do not have a homogeneous immunization of vaccination: there are cities and regions of the country without 40% coverage”, he says.

We have bars, parties and football games. Only the carnival was suspended, but everything else followed. We are still purposely delaying the start of the vaccination of children, and they are starting classes without proper protection.”

She also puts the blackout of data and the disarticulation of basic health care in the management of vaccines into the federal government’s account. “As vaccines were made without much control, it is difficult for primary care professionals to know who took the 2nd or 3rd dose and go in search. Our feeling is of commotion for the pain that so many Brazilian families are going through unnecessarily”, he adds.

The doctor in microbiology and scientific promoter Átila Iamarino points out that Brazil did “a lot of wrong things” that helped the Ômicron to have a high number of deaths. One of the main issues he cites is the disinformation campaign to cast doubt on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines – which has led many people to refuse immunization and fill hospitals with aggravated covid-19.

“The federal government took a long time to buy vaccines, and we still had a series of choking during distribution. We had a serious campaign on the part of political leaders talking badly about vaccines. We have a minister of health who raises doubts; calls into question vaccination, including childhood vaccination. So we have to face other difficulties in Brazil besides the virus”, he laments.

Átila also mentions that, from the beginning, there was a lack of a planned management to face the pandemic. “We still don’t have a national plan to fight the coronavirus; we don’t have a combat committee, we don’t even have a direction from the PNI [Programa Nacional de Imunizações] —which has helped us fight several other preventable diseases so far. And, of course, there is the economic difficulty, the fatigue, the loss of jobs, of people’s opportunity because of what the pandemic imposes “, he reports.

That number above a thousand comes largely from the lack of action by the federal government against the virus. We only have one action on the part of the pro-virus and pro-transmission government”.

The professor of public health at UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) Alcides Miranda also recalls that, although the rates are not ideal, if it were not for the vaccination of a large part of the population, we would be experiencing an unprecedented tragedy in the country. “Were it not for the vaccination coverage already achieved, we would be dealing with a catastrophe and the inevitable collapse of health services”, he comments.

For him, the mistakes of now are not very different from the other waves. “Unfortunately, we kept the mistakes, even with the warnings that it was a time for caution and to see as an example what was happening in Europe, where there was premature easing,” he says.

The repeated mistakes justify that we are not dealing with flagrant incompetence and eventual omissions on the part of the federal government, but with intentional negligence; therefore, they are crimes against public health”.

The head professor in epidemiology at UFC (Federal University of Ceará) and president of the 11th Congress of Epidemiology at Abrasco, Lígia Kerr, compares the moment in the country with the end of the 1920s, when the world was still facing the flu pandemic. Spanish.

“Most stories about this flu say that it ended in the summer of 1919, when a third wave of respiratory contagion finally subsided. However, the virus continued to kill, and in 1920 a new variant emerged. In the United States, in In several large cities, deaths from this variant exceeded the deaths that occurred in the second wave. But people got tired of the flu, and the public power was running out of strength to impose more restrictions”, he says, comparing with the current moment.

Although many researchers and newspapers – both now and then – are full of scary news about the virus, all have reduced precautionary measures.”

Finally, she still makes a prediction that we are still in a moment of ascension. “Unfortunately, the numbers of cases and deaths should continue to increase for some time before stabilizing and reducing. This is all, if there is not a worse variant, as happened with influenza, in 1920”, she evaluates.