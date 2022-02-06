What should investors do after the Facebook stock crash

Meta, owner of Facebook, went through a difficult day on Thursday (3). Following the release of Q3 2021 earnings, shares are down 26.39% on Nasdaq to $237.76. The devaluation represents a loss of US$ 237.1 billion (more than R$ 1.2 trillion) in market value in just one day, a historic record in the American financial market.

For comparison purposes, Mark Zuckerberg’s holding company alone lost the equivalent of 27.5% of the market value of all Brazilian companies added together, according to data from Economatica. The debacle caused the founder of the social network’s fortune to shrink by US$ 29 billion.

The strong reaction of investors is due to some results that came in below expectations. The most sensitive point was in relation to the user base. For the first time in its history, Facebook recorded a drop in the number of daily active users (DAUs).

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, there were 1.930 billion ‘users’, while at the end of the fourth quarter there were 1.929 billion. That is, a drop of about 1 million users per day. According to broker Avenue, monthly active user data also came in slightly below expectations, at 2.91 billion, when projections pointed to 2.95 billion.

Another point that drew attention was the expenditure on the development of the metaverse, a kind of ‘virtual world’. Zuckerberg’s gamble for the future of the internet cost an estimated $10.2 billion last year alone. Finally, the guidance for the next three months disappointed, as revenues are expected to be between $27 billion and $29 billion, compared to a consensus of $30.3 billion.

Consolidation

Although the numbers have frustrated a portion of investors, the experts consulted by the E-Investor evaluate this ‘heyday’ as something natural. Guilherme Zanin, an analyst at Avenue, says that the drop in users is an indication that the company has reached such a high level, which makes it difficult to have more room to grow.

“We see it as a consolidation of the company within the market. It shows that she has reached a high level of maturity. There is no longer the growth of a startup and, from the moment that this level of maturity is reached, the tendency is to remain stable”, explains the analyst. “The company is starting to have difficulty retaining users on the platforms.”

On the other hand, he understands the market reaction, as technology companies like Meta have much of their intrinsic value linked to the growth of the user base. “And when the company reports a decrease, unfortunately that makes investors put pressure on the asset”, says Zanin.

For André Kim, partner and investment analyst at GeoCapital, the market’s negative reaction came more from concerns about the company’s future than from the results of the last quarter. In his view, the balance came as expected, despite the reported drop in daily active users.

“We are talking about a year (2021) in which Meta grew 37% in revenue. You can’t say the company had a bad year,” says Kim.

The analyst also draws attention to the regions where there were the biggest drops in the number of active users, Europe and the USA. These are precisely the places where ‘population saturation’ has already been reached, that is, practically everyone who could have a Facebook account already has it.

“There is not much room to grow there, unless we have an acceleration of people entering the age group in which the use of Facebook is allowed”, emphasizes the GeoCapital specialist. “We hope, therefore, that in the next 10 years the company will not have such a large growth in the number of users, as it has been happening in the last decade.”

According to Kim, Facebook is expected to grow by an average of 3% to 4% over the next 10 years, as there are still countries where there is room for expansion. A very different level from the 13% growth registered in the last decade.

Instagram vs TikTok

Another point of concern that contributed to the bearish movement in Meta’s roles was the advancement of TikTok, the short-video social network that already reached 1 billion monthly active users in September last year. To cope with this tremendous growth, Meta implemented ‘reels’ on Instagram in July 2021, which in the end are a copy of the ‘neighbor network’ short videos.

It’s not the first time Meta has copied features from other platforms. The Instagram stories themselves, which are a success today, were copied from the old snapchat. Kim explains that monetizing the new reels is still far from reaching their full potential, as they are a very new tool.

“It’s six months into the existence of a product that still needs a convincing space for advertisers and the general public, to become a more profitable source of monetization”, says Kim. “In our view, Instagram is a platform that will remain interesting to many people despite the competition. For us, TikTok has another kind of target audience, another niche market.”

Privacy Policy

Apple has updated the privacy policy of iOS 14.8, with the implementation of a rule that gives more autonomy to users in the use of data generated by the cell phone. This change, together with increased competition, led to a reduction in Meta’s revenue expectations for the first quarter of this year. For Kim, this is a crucial factor, which impacts not only Facebook, but all companies that work by selling information to advertisers.

“Those who use Apple today have been asked if they would like to share the data generated in the use of the smartphone with others”, says Kim. “This ends up getting in the way of all digital advertising players. If TikTok were a listed company, we would likely be seeing a lower result (as was the case with Facebook) because it also relies heavily on advertisers.”

However, Zuckerberg’s social networks would be more resilient than peers to this new data usage scenario, as they have more resources, scale and ways to connect information. GeoCapial’s expectation is that Meta will lose around US$ 10 billion in 2022 due to this new reality in the use of data.

“On the other hand, it will not be a problem that will impact only Meta, but all pairs. And, among the impacted companies, Meta has the greatest chance of circumventing this situation. We don’t see that this should be a problem for the company 5 years from now”, points out Kim.

metaverse

Last but not least, the ‘Reality Labs’ division, focused on metaverse development, reported losses of more than $10 billion last year. In the view of Avenue’s Zanin, it is natural that at this first moment the area focused on the metaverse does not make a profit.

However, it is a high expense that scared away more immediate investors, as it indicates that the company will have to spend a large amount of capital to structure the metaverse, with no clear profit forecast for the division.

“Investors would like to see this expense in the form of a dividend or another type of return,” says Zanin.

For Kim, from GeoCapital, this high value shows how Meta is leading this possible new market niche – which should take a few years to build. “There is no other company investing as much as Meta in the metaverse. Looking at the number of employees dedicated to this new virtual world, they must have reached more than 30% dedicated to this platform”, says Kim. “It is a new business, which is being funded by something that is already doing well, which is the advertising part.”

long term look

The long-term view will differentiate those who see this fall as an opportunity from those who will see it as a warning.

“The company managed to grow revenue and profit margin, which shows that it is healthy in financial terms. And for those who have a long-term view and believe that the metaverse could be a potential business for the company, a 25% drop opens up a discount opportunity”, says Zanin.

This is also Kim’s view. “We are super invested in this company”, he says. “This 25% drop in stocks takes away a type of more short-term investor, who wanted to see Facebook rise 50% this year, and puts investors who have a profile more similar to ours, who know that the company is going through growing pains, creating a new business.”

