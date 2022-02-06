when to do? how much does it cost? It hurts?

Today, February 5th, is National Mammography Day. The date was created to highlight the importance of taking the early detection test for breast cancer. Have you already taken this exam? And if so, when was the last time? Essential to detect breast cancer in its early stages for asymptomatic women, the procedure is still rarely performed in the country. If we compare the rates of performance of the procedure in 2019, pre-pandemic, with 2021, the drop was 19%, according to data from the Brazilian Federation of Philanthropic Institutions to Support Breast Health (FEMAMA). If the analysis is carried out between the years 2019 and 2020, the results are even worse: the drop reaches 39% of exams carried out in Brazil.

“Screening mammography and encouraging the examination has been FEMAMA’s agenda since 2006, when the institution was founded. Our goal is to increase mammography coverage in Brazil from 40% to 70%. In 2018 and 2019 we got close, but in 2020, with the pandemic, we saw a big drop that has not yet been recovered. We are chasing it”, says Maira Caleffi, head of the mastology service at Moinho de Vento hospital, in Porto Alegre, and volunteer president of FEMAMA.

The difficulties in reaching these numbers are diverse, from professionals who do not recommend the exam, the lack of agility of the SUS when scheduling and delivering the result to patients, to the lack of a national program designed for this. “It is necessary to understand that mammography is a way to reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer, that we have to reduce the delay, the lack of quick access when there is a search for mammography in the SUS and improve the quality of the exam in the country” , concludes Maira.

With the average cost of R$ 200, mammography may not be the most expensive, but it is far from the financial reality of those who need public health to take care of themselves. “Our idea has always been that municipalities hire mammograms at the price of SUS in private institutions, so as not to depend on the technical structure of having a mammography unit everywhere, which can break and then not have its maintenance carried out”, adds Maíra. universe talked to some experts to clear the main doubts about the exam. Check it out:

Ask questions about mammography

How important is mammography for women’s health?

In a very direct way, the answer to this question is the decrease in mortality from breast cancer. It is the only way to detect the disease in very embryonic stages, when the woman is asymptomatic and unable to feel any lumps. “It leads to a reduction in women’s mortality by up to 25%”, says Sérgio Masili, gynecologist, obstetrician and mastologist.

Does mammography hurt?

You must have heard stories of how painful this exam is. On the other hand, some women claim to feel nothing. There’s no denying that it’s a very uncomfortable moment. However, it is also very important for health. “It doesn’t hurt, but it’s uncomfortable, because it’s a breast x-ray taken from the sides and the top. Some women, of course, are more sensitive than others. So if it’s a screening mammogram, we indicate that be done outside the pre-menstrual moment, for example. When it’s diagnosed, there’s no other way: it has to be done at that moment”, says Fernanda Barbosa, mastologist, specialist in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast diseases.

Can anyone with a silicone implant have a mammogram?

No need to worry because the mammogram will not spoil the silicone implants. There is a technique when performing it that allows the exam to be performed without any risk to the implant.

How often do I need to take the exam?

“The Brazilian Society of Mastology recommends that the exam be done annually after the age of 40”, says Fernanda. But if there are cases in your family, prevention starts earlier. “When the doctor identifies that a first-degree relative has already had the disease and there are more risks, it is possible to advance this need for an annual examination and for it to be carried out from the age of 30”, says Sérgio.

Does the treatment go beyond the physical when the patient discovers the disease?

It must not be easy to receive a diagnosis of cancer, so doctors see this moment as treating the patient, not just the disease. “The shock is very big. Of course, cancer treatment is very important, but you have to give a secondary treatment to the emotional and psychological side, showing the patient’s right, what she can do… It’s the multidisciplinary support that helps her to face this phase”, says Fernanda.

Can every breast size get a mammogram?

From small to large breasts, it is possible to perform a mammogram. “For example, the exam is also done in men. Not as a routine, of course, but in those who have alterations or a suspicious lump. Smaller and larger breasts may be more uncomfortable when performing the exam, as they will need more compressions than usual, but it is possible to do it,” says Sérgio.

Does the exam emit a lot of radiation?

There are people who worry that the amount of radiation from a mammogram can make the cancer worse rather than helping to treat it. But that’s not true. “Today, the devices emit a minimal amount of radiation and do not raise any risk of the disease. On the contrary: it protects the patient. This is wrong information”, says Sérgio.

Can mammography be replaced by an ultrasound or MRI?

The stigma of pain makes many women avoid the exam, saying that they have already had others that have not signaled any type of problem. But nothing replaces mammography. “Ultrasound and resonance, for example, help to complement the diagnosis in case of doubt, but they are not screening tests”, says Sérgio.