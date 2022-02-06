which action can trigger more with results? – Money Times

Petrobras Fuels Gasoline Ethanol
Find out which of the three stocks holds the greatest upside potential over the next 12 months (Image: Reuters/Max Rossi)

The large fuel distributors in Brazil, such as Cosan (CSAN3), root (ROOT4) and vibrate (VBBR3) are at the forefront of purchase recommendations from the BTG Pactual in this fourth quarter earnings season.

Distributors may have once again experienced the environment of attractive margins seen between 2010 and 2015.

the frame of domestic prices below international parity prevented small distributors from obtaining fuel competitively, making it impossible for them to sell at competitive prices, given the profitability captured by large companies.

“We believe that a similar scenario occurred in the last quarter of 2021, which should generate strong margin gains in the quarterly comparison for the fuel distributors under our coverage”, say analysts Thiago Duarte, Pedro Soares, Henrique Brustolin and Bruno Lima.

See below the bank’s estimated target prices based on earnings projections and find out which of the three actions has greater potential for appreciation in the next 12 months.

CompanyCodeRecommendationTarget price (R$)Potential (%)*
CosanCSAN3Purchase3965
rootROOT4Purchase1170
vibrate energyVBBR3Purchase3656
*12-month upside potential based on closing value on 02/03/2022

According to the corporate agenda, the first to publish results is Raízen on February 9th.

The holding Cosan, which controls Raízen among other companies, presents its balance sheet on February 18th.

Vibra reports fourth quarter numbers to the market on February 22nd.

