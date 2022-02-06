After classification, Pisto Mosimane questioned guaranteed classification of South Americans

After 1-0 victory over Monterrey, this Saturday (05), for the Club World Cup quarter-finals, the technician of Al Ahly, Pitso Mosimane, talked about the semifinal match against palm trees, next Tuesday (08), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time).

The coach spoke about the tournament’s regulation, mainly the system that places European and South American teams, in an interview with band, complaining about other clubs not having the same chance.

“How many times do Africans have to prove it? What’s the criterion? Why are Palmeiras playing in the semifinals? Last year we won. What’s the difference? Isn’t it time for Africans to play in the semifinals?”, he said.

About Al Ahly’s triumph over Alviverde in the last Club World Cup, in the 3rd place decision, Mosimane left the result aside and stressed that next Tuesday’s match will be completely different.

“We have to be honest: we won (the 2020 edition game) on penalties. The Palmeiras coach is very technical, very tactical. Today, we won because we played very well from a tactical point of view, how to defend, how to press. game (against Palmeiras) will be very tactical”, he summarized.

At the 2020 World Cup, Al Ahly won the bronze by beating Palmeiras on penalties, after a 0-0 victory in regulation time.