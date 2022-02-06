Why is “everyone” now buying Peugeot?

As we anticipated on February 1st, Peugeot is now part of the 10 best-selling car brands in Brazil. The result was achieved in January, with the 9th place in the ranking, ahead of Nissan, Caoa Chery and Ford. But, after all, why did “everyone” decide to buy Peugeot?







Peugeot 208 Photo: PSA / Publicity

The first reason is Stellantis management. By becoming a partner of Fiat and Jeep, Peugeot and Citroën began to take a more aggressive stance in the market. Direct sales were responsible for the brand’s growth. In January, the Peugeot 208 (hatch) and Peugeot 2008 (SUV) ranked 7th and 8th among the best-selling passenger cars in this modality.

The Peugeot 208 obtained 1,695 direct sales out of a total of 1,989 license plates, that is, 85%. With this, the Peugeot 208 is the best-selling B-Hatch (compact) with an engine above 1.0 liter. According to Peugeot, the 208 represented 45% of the segment and grew 156% compared to January last year.

In 2008, there were 1,584 direct sales out of a total of 1,631 registrations, that is, more than 97% of the business. The Peugeot 2008’s position in the B-SUV (compact) ranking is 9th. In total, Peugeot sold 4,083 cars in January and achieved a market share of 3.5%, its best result in 14 years (since 2008). The brand jumped 163% in January registrations.

“Our performance in recent months shows that we are increasingly dialoguing with our customers, through more efficient communication”, comments André Montalvão, Head of Commercial Operations at Peugeot Brasil. “This scenario makes us believe that the growth of the Brand is sustainable.”