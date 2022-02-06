Winner of the R$ 26 million Mega-Sena in BH made a simple bet in a supermarket in the Cruzeiro neighborhood | Minas Gerais

Fortune smiled on one Belo Horizonte resident who got it right, in a single bet the 2451 Mega-Sena contest.

The lottery company responsible for receiving the bet was Super Luck Lotteries, which is located inside a supermarket on Avenida Afonso Pena, at the height of the Cruzeiro neighborhoodSouth Central Region of the capital.

The New Millionaire earned BRL 26,422,347.01 with the single bet. The draw took place this morning Saturday (5).

See the dozens drawn: 13 – 26 – 31 – 46 – 51 – 60

the corner had 60 winning bets; each one took R$ 55,490.34. The court had 4,536 winning bets; each won BRL 1,048.57.

THE next contest (2,452) will be on Wednesday (9). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 millions.

AND it is not the first time that the Cruzeiro neighborhood lottery brings luck to the players. In March 2020another bet was the winner of the prize of almost R$ 28 million.

THE 2020 winner shared the prize with another, from São Paulo. Each pocketed the value of R$ 27.8 million.

At the time, the owner of the lottery shop where the ticket was made said that it was the first timein 15 years, that a award high like this had the game made in Super Luck.

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.