With discounts of up to 60%, Caixa holds real estate auction

Properties will be auctioned by Caixa Econômica Federal in partnership with Fidalgo Leilões with up to 60% discount. There will be 600 properties spread across the country with an initial bid of R$64 thousand. Auction dates will be February 9th and 15th and March 24th. It is important to remember that on January 31st and February 1st the auction has already taken place.

The properties auctioned by Caixa will take place through the Fildago Leilões website, where there will be several opportunities for anyone wishing to purchase a property. Among them are houses, land, apartments and commercial establishments, among others.

In the Northeast alone, 24 properties are available for bid, 13 of them in Ceará. One of them is located in the capital of Ceará, Fortaleza. The house has two bedrooms and a total area of ​​171.6 m². The value for opening bid is R$320.7 thousand.

Details about the purchase of real estate

For those who are interested in buying real estate, it is important to be aware of the auctions to know which one is the most advantageous make the purchase, which can be in the first or second auction.

This form is considered the most transparent and agile for acquisition of goodsfor this reason the number of people looking for this means of purchase has grown more and more.

In the first auction, the properties will be auctioned at the valuation value of the same. Through open bidding and on different dates, the second auction will be in a different way. On the first date, the properties will be auctioned at debt valueand the second will be with the unsold.

In addition to the attractive prices, the interested party will be able to count on extraordinary conditions to carry out financing and the FGTS can be used for purchase. Which makes the auction more advantageous for the buyer.

some recommendations

It is important that research on the property is done before purchasing the property. So that the interested party does not lose out, he must know the property value on the market, the state of conservation of the property, if there are other debts and if it is occupied or not.

Stay watch out for auctions Another recommendation for anyone interested. Since, in certain cases, the property may be cheaper in the first, compared to the second. Given that, the valuation may be lower compared to the debt value.

There are situations in which acquiring the asset in the second auction is more advantageous than the third one, due to the possibility of the debt price being lower. By registering on the site and following the auction noticeevery individual or legal entity has the right to participate in the auction.

Real estate auction dates

Part one will have the first auction on January 31, at 1:00 pm Brasília time. The properties will be auctioned at the appraisal value. The second auction will take place on February 15 at the same time, but the properties will be auctioned at the value of the debt.

The third auction will have a discount of up to 60% on evaluation values of the property. It will take place on March 24 at 1 pm, Brasília time. And it will be carried out through open bidding.

The second part will take place in the second auction which will take place on February 1st at 1:00 pm, Brasília time. The properties will be auctioned at the value of the debt of the same. The third auction will take place on March 8, also at 1 pm with open bidding. Having discounted values ​​of up to 60% of the evaluation.

Two auctions will take place at the same time on February 9th. They will take place at 10 am, Brasília time. where the remaining properties of the other auctions will be auctioned at a discount of up to 60% of the property’s appraisal value.

Auctions will have two parts, depending on the bid and the auctioneer who will be responsible. THE Federal Savings Banktogether with Fidalgo Leilões, started the first event on January 17th.