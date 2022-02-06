Woman dies who took slimming tea capsules

This Thursday (3), the nurse Mara Abreu, who took capsules of a slimming tea, died after complications from a liver transplant at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo. A gastroenterologist at the unit, through social media, warned of the risks of taking slimming teas after Mara was admitted to the hospital. With information from g1.

Mara Abreu was 42 years old and worked as a nurse at Hospital Santa Joana. Her body was cremated and the wake took place this Friday (4) at Funeral Tatuapé, in the East Zone of the capital.

HC doctor warns of the risks of slimming tea

According to Marcia Cristina Oliveira, Mara’s cousin, the nurse’s body rejected the transplanted liver last Sunday (30), and she was waiting for a new donor. According to her cousin, she had no previous health problems and did not use other medications.

In an interview with g1, Márcia Cristina said that her cousin was hospitalized with abdominal pain on the 18th at Santa Joana Hospital, where she was working. She was diagnosed with liver problems and her condition quickly deteriorated. On the 21st, Mara was transferred to Hospital das Clínicas and was placed on the waiting list for a liver transplant.

According to the cousin, the doctors at the HC began to investigate what could be the remedy behind the drug-induced hepatitis. At the request of the medical team, family members helped in the search and found the tea in capsules.

“Then we started digging through her things, and we found this tea in her drawer in capsules, and we took it to them. That’s when they found, from the composition of those capsules, that everything in there was harmful to the liver”, said Márcia.

On social media, the doctor Liliana Ducatti Lopes, who is a surgeon of the digestive system and performs liver transplants, said that the patient had fulminant hepatitis after drinking a slimming tea of ​​50 herbs, including green tea, carqueja and mata verde.

The information is from g1.