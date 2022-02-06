workers will be able to anticipate five birthday withdrawals. Minimum loan amount increased to BRL 500

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) is implementing changes in the rules for early withdrawal of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) – a modality that allows annual withdrawal of part of the balance of the linked account. The first change is the minimum amount to request the advance, which went from R$ 2 thousand to R$ 500. In addition, customers with a Caixa Tem account can take out the loan in the application.

As of the second half of February, Caixa will offer the possibility of bringing forward up to five birthday withdrawals. Currently, it is possible to advance up to three birthday withdrawals, with an interest rate of 1.49% per month.

limits and conditions

The minimum total loan amount is BRL 500.00. It is also necessary that the value of each withdrawal to be advanced is equal to or greater than R$300.00.

In addition, the credit date of the last withdrawal to be brought forward cannot exceed the limit of 999 days from the date of contracting the loan.

See simulations:

According to data from Caixa, more than 2.3 million applied for credit, 1.3 million of which were negative customers. In all, 7.4 million operations were carried out, injecting more than R$ 15 billion into the economy.

How to request advance

The loan is made available to customers who have signed up to the FGTS Anniversary Saque-Aniversário, from active or inactive accounts of the Fund. It is also necessary to indicate Caixa as a financial institution authorized to offer the birthday withdrawal advance line, a procedure that can also be done directly by Caixa Tem.

The anticipated amounts are available to the customer on the business day following the contract. The operation matures on the date of payment of the anniversary withdrawal, and the employee’s FGTS account is automatically debited to settle the operation, without impacting their ability to pay and the possibility of contracting other lines of credit at Caixa.

modality rules

Choosing this system is not mandatory. The modality, created by Law 13.932/2019 and starting in April 2020, is an alternative to withdrawal-termination. Who joins the birthday loot loses the right to withdraw the full balance of your FGTS account upon dismissal, albeit without just cause. Therefore, if dismissed, you only receive a termination fine of 40% on top of the amount deposited by the employer.

In case of withdrawal, migration is only carried out two years after the date of accession. For example: a person who opts for the birthday withdrawal in January 2022 and later regrets it will only be able to return to the withdrawal withdrawal in February 2024.