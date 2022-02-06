World Cup: Brazilian clubs that faced Al Ahly in the semi were champions – 02/05/2022

if the confrontation against Al Ahly can bring bad memories for the Palmeirense fan, who saw the defeat in the dispute for third place of the last edition of the World, the retrospect of the Brazilian teams against the Egyptian team in the semifinals is encouraging, on the other hand.

The two times the current African champion met a Brazilian team in the semis, the world title came to Brazil.

The first opportunity, in 2006, put the Cairo team against Internacional. The Colorados took the lead with Alexandre Pato, after a silly defense, and suffered a draw in a goal scored by the Angolan Flávio. The 2-1 victory was guaranteed with a header by Luiz Adriano, in the 27th minute of the second half.

In the decision against Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Deco and company’s Barcelona, ​​the mythical Adriano Gabiru received the assistance of Iarley, went to the net at the end of the match and secured Inter’s title.

Six years later, it was the turn of a rival from Palmeiras to win the cup. In 2012, Corinthians was looking for its second world title, and faced a tough game against the Egyptians in the semifinal. The only goal of the game came in the 30th minute, after a precise cross by Douglas and a well-aimed header by Guerrero, which led the alvinegros to the decision against Chelsea – a possible opponent of Palmeiras in 2022.

In the confrontation against the Blues, a good collective move culminated in the submission of the Peruvian striker, again with a header, to confirm the Corinthian second championship.

Next Tuesday (8), Al Ahly will have a Brazilian opponent in the semifinals for the third time. It will be the opportunity for Palmeiras to avenge the defeat in February last year.

Missing, Al Ahly beats Monterrey in the quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals, even lacking the athletes assigned to the Egyptian national team for the African Cup of Nations, Al Ahly played a solid game and was superior to Monterrey.

The Egyptians created the best opportunities, knew how to withstand the opposing pressure and beat the Mexican team after a good move on the left, at the beginning of the final stage: Maaloul played well with Abdelkader and crossed through the back line, and, after a partial cut by Andrada, Hany shot the first time and didn’t give the goalkeeper a chance.

The “rayados” tried to react and took danger twice, with Mexa and Funes Mori, but they could not overcome the opposing defense and will have to dispute the fifth place of the competition, against the loser of the confrontation between Al Hilal and Al Jazira.