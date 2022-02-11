20-year-old survives on buoy after being attacked by 3-meter shark

The young Australian Jacquelin Morley, 20, was enjoying the sea on an inflatable float at Kelp Beds Beach, in Esperance (Australia), last Sunday (6), when she was brutally attacked by a 3.3-meter shark.

The predator bit her torso, but she managed to swim towards the sand, where she got help from other bathers before being taken to hospital.

A local, Barry Brown, told ABC that he and the brothers nervously watched the bather for about half an hour before the attack. “It seemed to be getting deeper and deeper into the sea. Then we saw a figure under the ring of the pool and we weren’t sure if it was a dolphin or what it was. The shark circled the buoy a few times,” he said.

The attack left a trail of blood in the water, and when he went to help the bather, he was afraid the animal would come back. When he was about 20 meters from the victim, he said he picked up the young woman and walked back as quickly as he could to the sand, where the girlfriend found them.

“We wrapped her in a towel, threw her in the back of a car and then went straight to the hospital.”

The Esperance coast is known for fatal attacks, some of them in recent years.